Covid reaching Delhi CM not big deal, spreading among people is a concern: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reaching the chief minister of the Union territory is “not a big deal” but its spread among the people of the city is a “matter of concern".

Jain added that people of the national capital need to be “extremely cautious” in wake of the massive spike in single-day Covid-19 cases in Delhi, which is believed to be caused by the new Omicron variant.

“Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has only mild symptoms. Covid reaching the CM is not a big deal, but spreading among the people is a matter of concern. We need to be extremely cautious,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and CM Kejriwal took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to inform that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He added that he has mild symptoms and has commenced isolation at home.

“Those who came in touch with me in [the] last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Kejriwal's Covid-19 positive report came on a day when the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting and decided to impose stricter restrictions in the national capital.

As per latest orders, the DDMA has imposed a weekend curfew in the national capital wherein no non-essential movement will be permitted. Government offices, barring those dealing with essential services, need to work from home while the private offices have been asked to run at 50% capacity.

The national capital is already under yellow alert as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since last week. However, the fresh curbs came after the daily Covid-19 caseload spiralled from 923 on December 29 to 4,099 on January 3, largely owing to the Omicron outbreak.

On Monday, Delhi logged as many as 4,099 new Covid-19 infections, up from 3,194 on the preceding day - a rise of 24% in 24 hours. The case positivity rate has surpassed 6%, which is an alarming scenario.

As per data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India's Omicron tally has touched 1,892, of which Delhi retains the second spot with 392 infections. Maharashtra still leads the chart with a total of 568 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.