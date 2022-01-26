Covid restrictions to go soon, govt mindful of impact on people: CM Kejriwal

Restrictions imposed in the Capital to contain the spread of the new wave of Covid-19 infections are likely to be lifted soon with the test positivity rate down to 10.5% and hospitalisation rates staying low, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday during his Republic Day speech at a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Delhi secretariat.

Kejriwal’s remarks come at a time when multiple stakeholders, including traders, shopkeepers, schools and parents, have called for stringent curbs to be rolled back to restart business activity and get children back in classrooms. Delhi currently has weekend and night curfews, allows stand-alone shops to open on an odd-even basis, has shut all educational institutions, and allows 50% attendance in offices, among other restrictions.

“Last week, a group of traders visited me and raised concerns about the Covid restrictions. I assured them that we will lift the curbs as soon as we can. We sent a few proposals to the LG (lieutenant governor) on it. He accepted a few and deferred the rest. I noticed that the people are showing resentment towards him. I want to tell them, our LG has imposed restrictions in his wise wisdom... We all gain no pleasure in imposing restrictions. I assure everyone, we are working together to find solutions. As soon as we can, we will lift these restrictions. We will work to ensure everyone’s lives come back on track,” Kejriwal said during his address.

The Delhi government last week recommended to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is headed by LG Anil Baijal, that the weekend curfew be lifted, the odd-even rule for shops end, and 50% attendance be allowed in offices (which were shut until then). But last Friday, DDMA accepted only the last recommendation, and decided to wait on the other two. DDMA is now scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider lifting more restrictions.

“We were forced to impose weekend curfews, night curfews and odd-even systems. All of this painfully impacts the economy. We understand how difficult it is, how it affects livelihood. But I will request everyone to have faith in us, and understand that we only impose the least of the restrictions we are bound to. We don’t want anyone to suffer. We don’t want to hurt the economy. But protecting lives is paramount,” Kejriwal said.

He added that the decline in cases could be attributed to two major reasons: the Omicron variant which is driving the surge is relatively mild, and the vaccination programme run by the Delhi government on a war footing. “Vaccination significantly curbs the impact of the virus, and Delhi stands as a proof. We are now on track to vigorously administer the booster doses too,” the CM said, while underlining the contribution of doctors and front-line warriors in Covid management

Delhi added 6,028 new Covid cases, at a positivity rate of 10.55% on Tuesday. The city also added 31 deaths.

Medical experts also support the lifting of curbs. “Since the test positivity rate has reduced to almost 10%, keeping the strict curbs like weekend and night curfew and restrictions on commercial activities will not help in decreasing cases. Omicron is known to be mild, so there is no point in keeping the curbs which affect the economy and livelihood,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

