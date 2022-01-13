Covid-19 cases in Delhi rising, but hospitalisations stable: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that Covid-19 cases in the national capital are seeing an increase but added that related hospitalisations remained stable for the last four days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hospital admissions have stabilised over the last four days. Cases are increasing but the hospital admission rate has not increased in the same proportion. The hospital admission rate when 27,000 cases are being reported is the same as the time when 10,000 cases were logged. Bed occupancy rate stands at 15%,” Jain said while speaking to reporters.

He added that a stable hospitalisation rate indicates that the wave has plateaued in Delhi and pointed out that daily infections might see a decline soon.

Jain said that around 27,500 cases will be recorded on Thursday. With regard to deaths due to Covid-19, the Delhi health minister told reporters that most of the fatalities were among patients with comorbid conditions.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 27,561 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since April 20 last year, taking the cumulative tally to more than 1.6 million. Nearly 15,000 patients recuperated and 40 more died on Wednesday. The active cases in Delhi stand at 87,445.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satyendar Jain on Thursday also reiterated the Delhi government's stand that no lockdown will be imposed as of now. A day earlier, he said that if daily cases come down in the next few days, the existing restrictions could be lifted.

Authorities have administered 188,395 vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries on Wednesday and the total vaccination figure is nearing 28 million. Nearly 50,000 children between the ages of 15-17 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while the precautionary dose was received to 22,579 beneficiaries, according to the health department's bulletin.