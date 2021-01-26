IND USA
delhi news

Covid-19: Delhi records less than 200 cases for the fifth consecutive day

157 fresh cases were detected from the 64,973 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government's health department. Out of these, 36,236 were RT-PCR tests and 28,737 antigen. The death toll reached 10,820 after seven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:10 PM IST
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Delhi on Tuesday reported 157 new cases of Covid-19, pushing its total tally to 6,34,229. This was the fifth consecutive day that the national capital recorded less than 200 Covid-19 cases in a day. However, Tuesday’s numbers marked a slight increase from the 148 cases that were reported on Monday.

Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in daily caseload of the coronavirus disease for a few weeks now. The positivity rate has also dipped to 0.24%.

Th157 fresh cases were detected from the 64,973 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government's health department. Out of these, 36,236 were RT-PCR tests and 28,737 antigen.

The death toll reached 10,820 after seven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin released by the health department.

The government bulletin also stated that 102 beds in the Covid care centers are occupied by individuals who have been placed under quarantine following repatriation flights. While some 703 individuals are currently placed in home isolation.

Currently, inoculations are underway in Delhi across 81 vaccination centres where 7,408 healthcare workers of the originally targeted 8,100 have received a shot of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines, two vaccines currently approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Monday witnessed an all-time record of vaccinations, as 6 of Delhi’s 11 districts recorded turnouts over 90%.

India reported 9,102 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the lowest in 237 days. The total number of recovered cases now stands at 1.03 crore (1,03,45,985) as of Tuesday, which translates to a recovery Rate of 96.90 per cent, one of the highest in the world.

Topics
covid-19 delhi coronavirus delhi covid-19 vaccine protocol covaxin covishield
