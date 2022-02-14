Covid-19: Delhi's daily cases continue to decline, positivity rate below 1.50%

The coronavirus cases in Delhi continue to decline, with the daily case tally declining to 586. The national capital recorded four new fatalities due to the contagious virus, the Delhi government health bulletin reported.



According to the data released by the city's health department, the total number of positive cases stands at nearly 18.52 lakh. The positivity rate dipped below 1.50 per cent. Remember, the positivity rate had touched a whopping 30 per cent during the peak of third wave.



With four new fatalities, Delhi's total deaths due to covid-19 stand at 26,076. The fatality rate is roughly 1.41 per cent.



The number of daily cases in Delhi has been steadily declining since January 13, after it touched the record high of 28,867 in a day.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to meet next week to take a call on further relaxing Covid-19-related restrictions amid declining cases in the city, news agency PTI had quoted official sources as saying on Friday.

Demands have been raised by several quarters, including traders and political parties, for further relaxations such as lifting night curfew, permitting weekly markets in all municipal zones, and allowing visitors in religious places.