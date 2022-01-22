Covid-19 in Delhi: Cases fall to 10.7k, positivity now 18%

The daily tally of Covid-19 cases in Delhi fell to its lowest since January 5 on Friday, as the city added 10,756, as the test positivity rate also fell to its lowest in two weeks.

Of the 59,629 tests conducted in the city, 18.04% samples returned positive results. This was the lowest positivity rate since January 7, when the Capital reported a positivity rate of 17.7%, state government data showed.

The city also added 38 deaths of the infection on Friday.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said infections in the city were showing a declining trend and that hospitalisation numbers have stabilised over the last week.

“The number of patients admitted to the hospital is stable at present. The Delhi government is prepared to bolster health services on all fronts. Delhi government has been the first in the country to take the most stringent steps in view of the threat of new variants, due to which the situation of coronavirus in Delhi is under control and there is a decline in cases,” Jain said.

Government data also showed that out of the total 15,557 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals, 2,656 (17.07%) were vacant as on Friday, leaving the larger share of 12,901 beds (82.93%) vacant. The number of people recovering in home isolation went down on Friday.

At no point since cases of Covid-19 began surging in the Capital this year has the hospital bed occupancy rate been beyond 20% of capacity, data released by the Delhi government every day shows

On Friday 48,356 Covid-19 positive patients were on home isolation as opposed to 53,593 on Thursday.

“In 2021, the rise in cases was very drastic, but in 2020 also we saw a similar trend in Covid numbers. We are also seeing now that there are very few young and healthy adults infected with severe infections. The severely impacted are still senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, a senior pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The health minister on Friday also reiterated the need for people to wear masks and follow Covid protocol strictly.

“I appeal to people again to not lower your guard, we are seeing a decline but it is still very important to follow social distancing norms and also to wear masks,” Jain said.