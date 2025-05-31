New Delhi, The CPI has alleged non-compliance of court-mandated rehabilitation guidelines for the residents of Madrasi Camp, a jhuggi cluster in south Delhi where a demolition drive is to begin on Sunday. CPI(M) demands proper rehabilitation of Madrasi Camp residents ahead of demolition drive

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CPI's Delhi unit said the flats allotted to some of the displaced families in Narela were in a "deplorable" condition and lacked essential facilities like water, electricity, doors, and windows.

The CPI cited the Delhi High Court's May 9 order that directed concerned authorities to ensure proper rehabilitation of affected residents before carrying out the demolition along the Barapullah drain.

The order asked agencies like the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to ensure that basic amenities, including fixtures and fittings, were available in the allotted flats by May 20.

The party said that 215 of the total 350 households were given allotments, "but the infrastructure was unfit for habitation, especially during Delhi's extreme weather."

"Residents cannot be expected to move into housing that is still underprepared and unsafe," said the party, adding that this could potentially create law and order issues if demolition begins as per schedule on June 1.

The PWD has reportedly put up notices announcing demolition from 7.30 am on Sunday, the party said.

It also criticised government agencies for what it described as a failure to implement the court's directive to ensure smooth relocation, including school admissions for children before the academic session begins in July.

The party said it would continue to oppose such demolitions and support affected residents.

The jhuggi cluster which has been in existence for around 60 years houses more than 400 working class families, many of which were served eviction notices last month.

The issue has also drawn emotional appeals from residents.

Shiva, who has been living in Madrasi Camp for 25 years, expressed concern about being relocated nearly 50 km away to Narela.

"There is no school for our children there. The house we have been allotted is broken and has no water or electricity," he said.

Another resident, Neha, said she is a daily wage worker and could not afford to move or pay high rents.

"We haven't even received the homes they claimed were allotted to us. Our children's education is being disrupted, and we don't know where to go," she said.

The residents and activists have urged the government to ensure proper rehabilitation before proceeding with further evictions.

