New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has asked its cremation grounds to replace 20 per cent of firewood with cow dung cakes, an idea that was first explored during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote eco-friendly practices. Cremation grounds under MCD recommended to replace 20 per cent firewood with cow dung cakes

The plan involves bifurcating materials cow dung and stubble into uniform logs of two to three feet for better combustion, with NGOs and private stakeholders also showing interest in supporting the initiative, a senior official told PTI.

Officials said the initiative, though not mandatory, aims to gradually transition towards cleaner alternatives and an advisory has been issued encouraging cremation grounds to replace up to 20 per cent of traditional wood with cow dung cakes during cremations.

The move was discussed in a recent stakeholder meeting convened by the MCD including officials from the health department, horticulture division, manufacturers of dung-based items, NGOs and other experts, another official said.

They said while the idea was first explored during the COVID-19 pandemic in the erstwhile North Corporation, it is now being revived with a more structured and planned approach.

A senior MCD official said the initiative has both environmental and logistical benefits. It reduces the dependence on wood and also helps manage the cow dung waste generated across the city’s dairy colonies.

While many people see cow dung as a sacred material, its acceptability for cremation is still evolving. There is still hesitation in fully embracing it as people still prefer wood. But there is a gradual shift, he added.

Currently, Delhi has 59 cremation grounds, including both wood-based and CNG-operated units, spread across all the 12 zones. City-SP, Shahdara, and south Delhi are among the four municipal zones where around 10 cremation grounds are already using cow dung cakes as fuel.

Department officials said that they have initially recommended replacing 20 per cent of traditional wood with cow dung cakes with an aim of observing and monitoring fuel usage. Depending on supply and public response, the share could gradually be increased to 30, 40, or even 50 per cent.

According to department estimates, if Delhi’s cremation grounds were to completely replace wood it would collectively require around four lakh kilogram of cow dung cakes per day.

However, the current supply stands at only 10,000 kilogram per day highlighting a significant shortfall.

"The civic body sources cow dung from Delhi and dairies located within a 100 kilometre radius of NCR, as in-city production is low. Most dairy waste otherwise ends up in drains, contributing to water pollution and using it for cremations is a far better alternative," an official explained.

A handler at one of the cremation grounds said, "We have cow dung cakes available here, but most people still prefer wood. If someone asks for cow dung cakes, we provide 10 kilogram for free, following which we charge ₹7 per kilogram. This arrangement has been in place for the last three to four years."

The health department also backed the move, citing an order from 2022 which had authorised the use of cow dung in cremations.

"The concept has merit, but the challenges include flammability, as cow dung cakes catch moisture quickly , an and inconsistent supply. In many cremation grounds, the idea was dropped earlier due to logistical hurdles," a health department official said.

While CNG and electric cremation options are expanding in the city, officials said wood-based cremations remain widely used by communities as a traditional practice.

The effort to replace a part of that wood with cow dung cakes is being seen as a measured, culturally sensitive, and environmentally progressive step one that could have long-term benefits in reducing carbon emissions, managing dairy waste, and preserving natural resources.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.