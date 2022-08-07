CUET confusion: Tests at 53 centres delayed, 32 in Delhi

A day after technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG), the National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed the exam scheduled for Saturday at 53 centres across the country.

NTA officials said some centres were found flouting protocols for the exam and that the agency postponed the exams at the scheduled centres after “taking account the complaints of students”.

These delayed exams will now be held between August 12 and August 14, the agency said. Of the 53 centres, 32 were in Delhi and two in Noida, officials said.

On Friday night, the agency informed candidates that exams scheduled for Saturday at these centres had been postponed due to “administrative, logistical, and technical reasons”.

“Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres of CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols. Any incidence of non-compliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future,” the agency said in a statement.

While some students said they received communication from the NTA late at night, many said they found out about the deferment only on Saturday morning.

Asheer Kandhari, 18, was among those whose exam at Noida Sector 64 was postponed.

“I got a notice in the morning informing me that the exam has been postponed and will now be held between August 12 and 14,” she said.

Kandhari also said the exams were being conducted in a “chaotic and disorganised” manner.

“The point of an entrance exam is that the conditions are uniform for all, however, that is not happening. This is demotivating for students,” said Kandhari.

There were many others who reached the centre to find that the exam had been cancelled. “We travelled for hours to reach the centre in the morning only to discover that the exam had been cancelled. There was no prior notice,” said another student, who asked not to be named.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC) — which has more than 120 Delhi schools as its members, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi Public Schools and Amity International School — said that students had multiple grievances but had not received any response from the agency.

“Students from my school have had their exams postponed multiple times now. Even if the exam is conducted, the environment is not conducive for holding the exam. The invigilators are also clueless at times. Despite writing to the NTA several times, students have not received any reassurances,” said Acharya.