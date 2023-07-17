CUET-UG results out: Now, all eyes are on cut-offs

The highly anticipated result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) was declared on Saturday after several delays. Over 14.99 lakh students had registered for the examination — which allowed them to apply for admission in undergraduate courses at 250 other varsities — among which are the highly coveted seats of Delhi University (DU). While the answer key was released on Thursday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) normalised the scores of individual applicants as per the overall performance in the test and gave marks out of 800. Seeing their results, some youngsters are jubilant at the high scores they have received whereas others are waiting with bated breath for the cut-off lists. The scores of CUET-UG were announced, on July 15, on the official website www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purposes only))

Muskan Jain scored 795 out of 800.

Muskan Jain feels she’s certain of getting into a top DU college! “I had already calculated my score (out of 800) through the answer key and was sure about securing a high score. I have my eyes set on Economics (Hons) from either St Stephen’s College or Shri Ram College of Commerce. Based on last year’s cut-off list, I am confident about getting my preferred course and college within the first allotment process itself,” she adds.

Suhani Gupta has scored 625/800.

For Suhani Gupta, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, the focus is on the extra curricular activities (ECA) quota. “I am waiting for the announcement of the ECA trials. I am okay with my score, but my focus is to get through via the trials under the dance quota. I would like to pursue Biochemistry (Hons) at Sri Venkateswara College or English (Hons) at Hansraj College,” says Gupta, who is giving her all in dance rehearsals.

Armaan Haque has scored 730/800.

Armaan Haque has just one wish — getting into DU. “My score is decent, but it is certainly not as high as I had hoped it would be. Depending on how the cut-offs are this time, I think I might get into a South Campus college. But, my dream colleges are Hindu College and SRCC (Shri Ram College of Commerce)... I want to do a professional course like BCom (Hons) or BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies),” he shares.

Kashvi Batra has scored 726/800.

Kashvi Batra is a bit “disappointed” with her score. “When I calculated my score on the basis of the answer key, I had a higher score. After the normalisation by NTA, my score is at least 10 marks lower. It is such a bummer because earlier, the actual score of the board examination was considered rather than being graded on a bell curve... I am considering studying at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University,” she shares.

Kavya Mehta has scored 712/800.

Kavya Mehta had a bit of a scare on the result day. “The site crashed! I was not able to check my results until the next day,” says Mehta, adding, “I am very clear about my goal, which is to study BCom or BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration). My aim is to join a college where attendance is not a major concern, so that I can focus on my family business alongside my education.”

