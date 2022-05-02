CVS shines at Tatva ’22: Badan pe sitare lapete huye!
Electrifying DJ nights, mesmerising band performances, street dance-offs, soulful musical renditions, captivating photo and art exhibits, and treasure hunts — Tatva, the three-day cultural fest of College of Vocational Studies had it all. And that’s why it left Delhi University students with memories of a lifetime!
Back to the offline mode after two years, the event saw numerous college students raring to showcase their skills and have a good time with their gangs.
The group dance competition enthralled the visitors as the performances on up-tempo songs such as Singh Is King (2008) title track and yesteryear hit, Badan Pe Sitare (Prince; 1969) reverberated through the entire campus. Elated to be a part of the physical fest, Nicki Goel, vice president of Oorja, the western dance society of Hansraj College, says, “It’s been two years since we rehearsed eight hours a day. We were craving these experiences. We’ve been attending all the college fests, even if we don’t win!”
Not too far from the main stage, vocal performances mesmerised the audiences. Surbhi Koley, a student of BA (Hons) Political Science at Dyal Singh College (Morning), performed an acoustic version of Billie Eilish’s I Don’t Wanna Be You Anymore. She shares, “I never thought I could be so calm while singing such a thought-provoking and social stigma breaking song. I practised it five times and got up on the stage.”
Energy and enthusiasm were at an all-time high during the evening concerts that concluded the last two days of the fest. And the crowd couldn’t help but cheer on when Manmohan Singh, core member of the college administration, got on the stage to remind students about the importance of consent. He said, “Enjoy yourself, and dance together if you want to, but if a girl says no, it means no!”
The second day of the fest saw students grooving to singer Vivek Singh’s renditions of popular Bollywood songs, including Sadda Haq (Rockstar; 2011). And on the final day, the youngsters were treated to an EDM night. Kunal Gaur, a final year BSc (Hons) Computer Science student at CVS, was elated to put up an hour-long set for his collegemates! Going by the stage name DJ SuitUp, he gave his debut performance at his college fest, and says: “It was the best graduation gift I could ask for!”
Author tweets @siddhijainn
