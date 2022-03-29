Day after massive blaze, Delhi’s garbage dump still smouldering

Over 30 hours after a major fire broke out at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site -- Delhi’s biggest waste dump -- firefighters on Tuesday continued to put out the blaze even as they battled swampy stretches, a hostile terrain which their vehicles could not tread, challenge to reach the fire spots and thick, toxic smoke.

The Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the landfill fire against unknown persons on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanaka Kashyap said that the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people.

“Once the blaze is controlled and the cooling operation is over, our investigation team will begin the probe to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Investigators will record the statement of the private security guards who are deployed at the landfill. They will also scan the footage of cameras installed at the landfill. The objective is to find out what triggered the fire and check if any mischief was involved,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named. He added there were no deaths or injuries.

Two fire tenders with nearly 10 firemen and at least half a dozen earth movers remained at the dumping yard throughout the night. Although the blaze was brought under control at many places by Tuesday morning, the strong wind and presence of inflammable items in the garbage dump such as plastics and paper kept the fire going in sporadic places, said some firemen deployed at the spot.

They added that two more fire tenders and nearly 30 firemen were sent to the site on Tuesday to contain the blaze at the earliest and prevent it from spreading further. They expected that the entire operation may continue till Wednesday.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire fighting operation at the landfill is difficult and tricky also because of several reasons. “Firstly, the blaze is spread across a large part of the dumping yard that is like a mountain. Secondly, the roads are swampy and moving around the hill with fire tenders loaded with water can be risky. Also, firemen are not familiar with the area and climbing any place on the trash hill was also risky,” Garg said.

“By the time our fire fighters douse the blaze at one place and begin the operation at other place, the inferno engulfs another part of the dump. There are no proper roads through which our fire fighters can reach the spot. The firemen are spraying water from a distance. As a result, it is taking a lot of time to douse the fire,,” said Garg, adding that the operation has to be curtailed during the night due to additional risks in the dark.

On Tuesday, as many as 10 earth movers were pressed into services to help the fire fighters. The earth movers were being used to lift garbage in bulk from one place and put it on the burning site so that the blaze was doused. As a result, thick smoke was seen across the dumping yard that travelled several metres into the sky. The strong wind was causing the fumes to travel towards the nearby residential colonies such Mulla Colony, Gharoli, Kondli, IP Extension, Ghazipur village and Ghaziabad. Residents of these areas complained of breathing difficulties and burning eyes, wrought by the fumes. Many of them said they could not sleep properly in their houses because of the smoke and heat caused by the blaze.

“We have to put our masks on even when we are at home. Our eyes are constantly itching because of the smoke. We could not sleep properly because of it. As I was feeling uneasy in my room, I went to sleep on the terrace. But the heat generated from the fire was such that the temperature on the terrace was unbearable. I ended up having a sleepless night,” said Akshay Kumar, a resident of Mulla Colony.

Four fires were reported last year at Ghazipur landfill that is spread across 70 acres. At 50 metres, it is India’s tallest waste dump. Experts have repeatedly called for flattening the waste mountain, citing environmental, health, and structural risks. A section of the mound collapsed in September 2017 and left two people dead.

East MCD mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that the blaze was controlled on Monday night but the smouldering garbage was still generating smoke. “It is a natural phenomenon under such high temperature conditions. We have deployed 22 bulldozers and the smoke will also be extinguished soon,” Aggarwal said. He added that 900,000 tonnes of legacy waste has been biomined, and the corporation has issued tenders for removal of 5 million tonnes of waste at the site. “We will clear the landfill by December 2024,” he added.

