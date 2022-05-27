DDA amends rules to restrict commercial development in multilevel parking
The commercial component in all new multilevel car parking (MLCP) projects in the city will be decided on the basis of plot size, said senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), while adding that height restrictions on such facilities have also been done away with.
Until now, local bodies or the private concessionaire developing the facility could avail of up to 100 FAR (floor area ratio) irrespective of the plot size, but the height of the parking facility was dependent on the land use of the plot.
But according to a recent amendment to the norms for multilevel parking in Delhi Master Plan 2021, the permissible FAR has been linked to the plot size.
“For plots up to 3,000sqm (square metres), permissible FAR is 100. But if the plot size is more than 3,000sqm, then the developer gets 100 FAR for the first 3,000 sqm, and an extra 60 FAR for the additional land,” said a senior DDA official, asking not to be named.
The official said this is being done to ensure that multilevel parking facilities don’t add to congestion in an area. “Most multilevel parking facilities are planned in congested areas. Until now, no traffic impact assessment was required for these facilities as per the MPD-2021 norms. The restriction on commercial component has been put in place to ensure that there is no congestion due to these facilities. But now, for all multilevel lots with a plot size above 3,000sqm, a traffic impact assessment study will be mandatory,” said the official.
According to the amendment, notified on May 12, 2022, “In case of MLCP plots above 3000sqm, FAR of 100 can be permitted up to 6,000sqm subject to the traffic impact assessment (TIA) and traffic management plan (TMP) studies as a special approval by the authority (DDA).”
According to the DDA official quoted above, the land owning agency has decided to relax the height restriction of multilevel lots. Till recently, the maximum height was restricted to the permissible height of the land use of the plot. “The height shall not be restricted, subject to clearance from the Airports Authority of India, Delhi Fire Services and other statutory bodies,” read the amendment notification.
-
Survey to earmark space for auto stands across Noida within a week
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the commissioner of police directed a team from the Noida authority and traffic police to conduct a survey within a week and identify spaces for auto stands in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against illegal parking to ensure road safety.
-
Govt schools receive loudspeakers taken down from religious places in GB Nagar
The Gautam Budh Nagar police is facilitating the donation of loudspeakers-- taken down from religious and public places for violating noise pollution norms--to government schools in the district. According to police, 13 loudspeakers were donated to different schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday and Thursday. While four loudspeakers were donated in Greater Noida zone, five were donated in Central Noida zone and four in Noida zone of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
-
Gurugram civic body to repair shoddy community centres
Fifty-seven of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's 63 community centres in the city have several infrastructure problems, a survey conducted by the civic body showed on Thursday. MCG officials said they started surveying the community centres in January and completed the process earlier this month. Indoor and outdoor sports competitions such as chess, table tennis, badminton are also held here. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja also appointed superintending engineer Radhey Shyam as the nodal officer for technical support.
-
14-year-old apprehended for sexually assaulting four-year-old boy in Greater Noida
A 14-year-old boy has been detained for sodomising his four-year-old neighbour in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Awdhesh Kumar, in charge of Surajpur police station added that the incident took place when the child was playing outside his house. The teenager took him to the first floor of his house. A medical examination of the child confirmed the act, police said.
-
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to bring govt official under Lokayukta ambit
The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a plea for inclusion of officials working with the state government within the scope of the Lokayukta Act, 2013, and said it cannot direct the legislature to enact or amend any law. The court also noted that the Prevention of Corruption Act is available with the authorities in case they want to book any government official for corruption. The plea was dismissed.
