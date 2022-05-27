DDA amends rules to restrict commercial development in multilevel parking

The commercial component in all new multilevel car parking (MLCP) projects in the city will be decided on the basis of plot size, said senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), while adding that height restrictions on such facilities have also been done away with.

Until now, local bodies or the private concessionaire developing the facility could avail of up to 100 FAR (floor area ratio) irrespective of the plot size, but the height of the parking facility was dependent on the land use of the plot.

But according to a recent amendment to the norms for multilevel parking in Delhi Master Plan 2021, the permissible FAR has been linked to the plot size.

“For plots up to 3,000sqm (square metres), permissible FAR is 100. But if the plot size is more than 3,000sqm, then the developer gets 100 FAR for the first 3,000 sqm, and an extra 60 FAR for the additional land,” said a senior DDA official, asking not to be named.

The official said this is being done to ensure that multilevel parking facilities don’t add to congestion in an area. “Most multilevel parking facilities are planned in congested areas. Until now, no traffic impact assessment was required for these facilities as per the MPD-2021 norms. The restriction on commercial component has been put in place to ensure that there is no congestion due to these facilities. But now, for all multilevel lots with a plot size above 3,000sqm, a traffic impact assessment study will be mandatory,” said the official.

According to the amendment, notified on May 12, 2022, “In case of MLCP plots above 3000sqm, FAR of 100 can be permitted up to 6,000sqm subject to the traffic impact assessment (TIA) and traffic management plan (TMP) studies as a special approval by the authority (DDA).”

According to the DDA official quoted above, the land owning agency has decided to relax the height restriction of multilevel lots. Till recently, the maximum height was restricted to the permissible height of the land use of the plot. “The height shall not be restricted, subject to clearance from the Airports Authority of India, Delhi Fire Services and other statutory bodies,” read the amendment notification.