DDA housing sale more than doubles compared last year’s first quarter

New Delhi The authority said the DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana and the Towering Heights, East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma housing scheme have been extended until July 31. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sold 1,284 flats and generated ₹1,020 crore in revenue in the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, marking a sharp rise in revenue collection from the same period in the 2025-26 financial year, when it generated ₹462 crore from the sale of XXXX units according to data released by the authority on Thursday.

[WERE THE AVAILABILITY OF FLATS FOR SALE SAME IN BOTH FINANCIAL YEARS? IF NOT, COMPARISON IS NOT VIABLE]

The housing projects in Narela accounted for the bulk of the sales, with 1,153 flats sold, translating to 90% of the total transactions in the quarter. Officials attributed the demand to ongoing infrastructure development in the subcity, including the development of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the proposed Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, which are expected to improve connectivity.

“The response to our housing schemes during the first quarter reflects sustained demand across income categories. We have focused on making the home buying process more transparent and accessible through online allotments, multiple financing options, dedicated help desks and digital platforms,” a DDA spokesperson said.

Of the total flats sold, 435 were of the middle-income group (MIG) category, followed by 336 of the economically weaker section (EWS) houses, 322 lower-income group (LIG) houses and 191 high-income group (HIG) units. DDA said the EWS housing stock in Narela witnessed an almost complete sell-out during the quarter.

Sales were also recorded under the DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana and the Towering Heights, East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma housing scheme. The authority said these schemes have been extended until July 31 and remain available online on a first-come, first-served basis. The flats are freehold and ready to move in, with model flats available for prospective buyers to peruse.

The authority said the latest figures build on its performance in 2025-26, when it sold 11,764 flats across various housing schemes, with more than 90% of the sales in the affordable housing segment. DDA said it will continue to expand technology-driven services and housing initiatives aimed at improving access to affordable homes across the Capital.