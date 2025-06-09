New Delhi, The Delhi Development Authority has pasted fresh eviction notices at houses in the Bhoomiheen jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning encroachers to leave the spot within the next three days. DDA issues eviction notices in Bhoomiheen JJ camp

The camp, where most residents are migrant workers, has faced demolition drives thrice in the past this year May and June and July of 2023.

According to officials, only 1,862 households from the camp have been found eligible and were allotted economically weaker government accommodation.

“All the residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji Extension, are being informed that, as per the court's directions, illegal JJ clusters will be demolished,” the DDA eviction notice read.

“In this regard, three days June 8, 9 and 10 are being given. After this, the demolition drive will be carried out, DDA will not be responsible after that," it added.

While there was no response from DDA to present queries, earlier on June 6, the land-owning agency had stated that it carried out demolition of jhuggis at Bhoomiheen Camp in May, following the dismissal of writ petitions by the Delhi High Court.

According to the DDA, based on the DUSIB policy which includes dwellers staying in JJ colonies before January 1, 2015, 1,862 households were found eligible.

The residents have to have documentary evidence showing their names in electoral rolls and other such identity documents as residents of the camp before the 2015 cut-off date, it said.

"This action is crucial for reclaiming DDA land, completing housing projects for other JJ clusters in the vicinity, and preventing further illegal encroachments," the authority said.

The DDA noted that about 1,618 jhuggi structures were present in the Bhoomiheen Camp. Of these, 935 jhuggi structures were demolished in the past, while the remaining 683 structures could not be removed due to stay against demolition, adjacent jhuggis, and seven religious structures.

