DDA repackages Narela to find buyers for homes it built

There are 95 urbanised villages spread over five DDA planning zones where the land pooling policy, which was approved in 2018, will be implemented. Of the five zones, Zone L, spread over 22,874 hectares, has the maximum number of villages.

A DDA official said, “These are areas where new developments will take place. The plan is to develop commercial centres, business districts, and residential complexes here in the next few years. For this, we need a mobility plan within the area and ensure proper connectivity with the rest of the city.”

Learning from its past mistakes, the DDA is planning to rope in a consultant to prepare a detailed mobility plan for the new development areas.

Under the land pooling policy, which was notified in 2018, close to 1.7 million dwelling units are to come up in the next few years in the city’s urban extensions such as Najafgarh.

A lack of proper planning and integrated development has been the root cause of the mess Narela is in, said AK Jain, former planning commissioner, DDA. “Just constructing housing is not enough; essential services such as water supply and social infrastructure have to come up simultaneously. People preferred Rohini, another sub-city planned by DDA, over Narela due to better transport facilities and its proximity to the airport,” said Jain.

In April, the DDA inaugurated a flyover-cum-road-over-bridge in Narela to provide smooth connectivity between the densely populated Narela and Bawana, which are upcoming residential and industrial hubs.

The DDA has also roped in a consultant to prepare a development plan for vacant land parcels in Narela. In October this year, the agency approved development projects worth ₹825 crore for just two sectors in Narela, G2, and G6, where it has large-scale housing projects ready and under various stages of construction. The work includes the construction of a 10km-long road in these sectors, laying of a water supply line, construction of stormwater drains and sewer line, setting up an electric sub-station, and so on.

Sabyasachi Das, former planning commissioner in charge at DDA, said, “Lack of access to public transport is one of the main reasons for a large number of flats being returned. There is a need to ensure that there is proper bus transport and social infrastructure available in the area for people to start living there.”

The land-owning agency has decided to pay the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) ₹1,000 crores for the construction of the corridor. It has already made a provision for ₹400 crores in its budget for fiscal 2021-22, a DDA official said.

With a large percentage of its housing inventory unsold, the DDA has taken several measures to address the problem. To address the problem of a lack of public transport, a 5.6km-long metro corridor has been proposed from the Rithala-Narela corridor to connect the Pooth Khurd and Holambi Kalan areas.

A majority of the 14,000 plus flats put on sale in the new housing scheme are for the low-income group and economically weaker sections.

Pratap Singh, a resident of Narela G-2 where DDA sold 2156 flats in 2014, said that a majority of flats have been returned or are lying unused. Singh, a government employee, shifted to the area in 2015. “Till date, little effort has been made to provide public transport. People are still dependent on personal vehicles for their daily commute. All our complaints fall on deaf ears,” said Singh.

The minister informed the upper house of Parliament that the flats were returned because they are located in remote locations, the costs are high and their sizes are small. He also cited an absence of Metro connectivity.

Of the 15,500 surrendered flats, 79% are located in Narela, informed minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the upper house of Parliament. “These flats have been put on sale several times, but allottees have returned them despite the good quality of construction work. One of the major reasons is lack of public transport,” said an official.

Since 2014, the DDA has put on sale 56,932 flats in various housing schemes, of which about 15,550 have been returned so far, according to the information provided by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry in the Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded winter session.

While there is a growing demand for housing in the national capital, the DDA has thus far been unsuccessful in finding buyers for its flats in Narela because of a lack of development in the area.

The land-owning agency is attempting to repackage Narela, one of the first sub-cities conceived in Delhi’s 1962 master plan, as a new residential hub to dispose of thousands of unsold dwelling units constructed by it in the past decade.

