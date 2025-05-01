New Delhi, The Delhi Development Authority plans to interconnect its existing and upcoming parks along the Yamuna floodplain with cycle tracks and footpaths. DDA to interlink parks on Yamuna floodplain with cycle tracks, footpaths

According to Public Works Department minister Parvesh Verma, a meeting was recently held with DDA officials regarding the Yamuna riverfront project, where linking all parks and public spaces for the convenience of visitors was discussed.

"Currently, the DDA has developed several big parks like Bansera and Asita on the floodplain, and many other projects are coming up. But these are not connected to each other. So, the idea is that once visitors enter from one end, for example, Asita at ITO, they can access other parks on the floodplain," said Verma.

Over the last two years, several recreational spaces have come up on the Yamuna floodplain, which includes parks and cafes, all developed by DDA along the 22-km stretch of the river starting from Wazirabad barrage and ending at Okhla barrage.

The projects that have been developed by the DDA are Asita East and West, Baansera Park, Vasudev Ghat, Amrut Biodiversity Park, and Yamuna Vatika in the Yamuna floodplain area.

Work on setting up a Mayur Nature Park near the Mayur Vihar area and a main Yamuna Riverfront project near Sarai Kale Khan is underway, officials said.

Verma has directed DDA officials to come up with a proposal regarding the construction of footpaths and cycle tracks linking these parks.

"As per the guidelines, construction is not allowed on the Yamuna floodplain, so we are figuring out a way of making walkways and cycle tracks that do not violate the rules, but still the goal is achieved," said Verma.

The DDA officials have been directed to prepare a project report.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the work of setting up pathways made out of jute at Asita Park on the Yamuna floodplain, developed by DDA.

The LG directed that the same be replicated on the tracks inside the northern ridge, restoration of which was recently undertaken after Saxena's visit.

