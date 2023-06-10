Five sports facilities in Dwarka, Rohini to open by year-end

Five of the six new sports complexes in Dwarka and Rohini will be open to the public by end of this year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has said, in what is touted as a major push to growth in the largely residential areas of the city. The land owning authority has also started work on one of the Capital’s largest integrated sports complexes in Dwarka Sector 19B. (HT PHOTO)

Another key project, an 18-hole golf course in Dwarka Sector 24 spread across 166 acre -- -- the largest golf course in the city built by DDA, is also scheduled to be thrown open by year-end, according to officials aware of the matter. It is being built at a total cost ₹152.47 crore, the officials added.

The soon-to-open sports complexes include one in Dwarka Sector 17 being built at a cost of ₹92 crore; the project was earlier scheduled to finish by July this year, officials said.

Meanwhile, the construction work for sports complexes in Sectors 23, 8 and 19 in Dwarka and Sector 33 in Rohini is underway, officials said.

“All of these five sports complexes as well as the golf course are about to be completed and will be opened by the end of this year. Most of the infrastructure development work is done and we are working on the final touches. Once that is done, tenders will be floated for coaches and maintaining other facilities,” said Subhasish Panda, Vice chancellor, DDA.

The facility in Dwarka Sector 8 will be the largest among the five new projects. Spread across 23.3 acre, it is being built at a cost of ₹66.75 crore, and will be developed as a centre of excellence in wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo and kabaddi.

The sports complex in Dwarka Sector 23 is spread across 17.5 acre and is being built at a cost of ₹39.67 crore. It will developed as a centre of excellence in football and hockey. The 19.9 acre Dwarka Sector 19 sports complex is being constructed at a cost of ₹81.79 crore as a centre of excellence in tennis and shooting, while the Rohini sports complex in Sector 33 has an area of 22.82 acre and is being constructed at a cost of ₹109.51 crore. With an Olympic-size swimming pool, it will be a centre of excellence in aquatics, according to DDA.

The land owning authority has also started work on one of the Capital’s largest integrated sports complexes in Dwarka Sector 19B, which will have a 30,000-seat cricket-and-football stadium, apart from an indoor multi-sports facility.Spread over 53 acre, it will be DDA’s the first sports project to be developed on a public-private partnership. It will also have commercial facilities, including retail, hotel, hospitality, and office space. The ₹250-crore project, which will be ready by 2024, will be developed by Omaxe Limited, said officials associated with the project.

While DDA manages two other golf courses in the city -- an 18-hole Qutub golf course in Lado Sarai and the nine-hole Bhalaswa golf course -- the upcoming project in Dwarka Sector 24 will also include a club house and driving range, officials said.

As part of its key project aimed at a major infrastructure overhaul in the region, DDA is also constructing its first-ever luxury flats in Dwarka overlooking the golf course that is expected to be opened for draws in the second half of the year.

All sports facilities of DDA can be used by the public through a daily booking, apart from the various memberships that it offers.

The existing sports facilities owned and managed by DDA include 15 sports complexes, three mini sports complexes, two golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multi-gyms.

Conceptualised in the 1980s, the Dwarka sub-city has an estimated population of nearly one million comprising mostly middle and upper middle income groups. There are 352 cooperative group housing societies and 52 pockets that were developed by DDA, making it one of the biggest residential hubs in the city.

Residents welcomed the upcoming development projects in the region. “This is a great facility and residents are eagerly waiting for the sports complexes. However, the population of Dwarka is huge and it is difficult for five such facilities to give membership to everyone. So, they should allow everyone to use the facility, even non-members,” said Sanjeev Bhatnagar, president of Shaman Vihar society in Dwarka Sector 23.