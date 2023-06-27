Deer Park derecognised as a ‘mini-zoo’; its deer to be moved out

NEW DELHI: South Delhi’s Deer Park has been derecognised as a ‘mini-zoo’ by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and its deer population will have to be shifted out soon, officials familiar with the matter said.

The park in Hauz Khas, officially known as the AN Jha Deer Park, will be classified as a protected forest and will be overseen by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the land-owning agency.

A government official said the decision to derecognise the park was taken at a recent CZA meeting because of overcrowding in the enclosure for the deer.

The park has about 600 deer, three times the figure a decade earlier. The park, spread over an area of 25.95 hectares, is also home to other smaller animals such as rabbits and ducks.

The official added that the deer are likely to be handed over to the forest departments of Delhi and Rajasthan.

There have been plans to shift out the deer for years. In March this year, the CZA attempted to shift them out to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary but the plan was paused after the Delhi forest department underlined that it needed to repair its broken boundary walls first.

A DDA official confirmed that the authority intended to maintain the park as a protected forest. “The deer park will now be maintained as a forest and all the deer will be shifted out. We are still awaiting further details from the CZA,” said a DDA official, on condition of anonymity.

The other protected forests under the DDA include the Jahanpanah city forest, Sanjay Van, Vasant Vihar district park; district parks in Gokulpuri and Jhilmil; Dhaula Kuan park complex, a forest in Wazirpur and Hastal; and district parks in Rohtak and Pitampura.

A protected forest under the Indian Forest Act places restrictions on commercial activities as compared to regular parks and bars the construction of permanent structures inside.

Delhi’s chief wildlife warden Suneesh Buxy said further details from the CZA were still awaited.

