Delays in appealing against court orders hurts victim’s right to fair trial: Delhi high court

The Delhi high court has raised concerns over delays by the state in filing appeals within the stipulated time, observing that laxity in challenging adverse orders jeopardises a victim’s right to fair complete adjudication of allegations and erodes their faith in the criminal justice system. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the observation while dealing with Delhi Police’s plea seeking condonation of a 325-day delay in filing an appeal. (HT Archive)

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in her July 4 ruling (released on Monday), made the observation while dealing with Delhi Police’s plea seeking condonation of a 325-day delay in filing an appeal against a trial court’s January 2023 order discharging a man in a murder case.

In its plea, the Delhi Police, represented by additional public prosecutor Manoj Pant, attributed the inordinate delay to administrative formalities, movement of files between departments and time taken for obtaining and compiling relevant documents. He claimed that the delay was neither attributable nor intentional and thus deserved to be condoned in the interest of justice.

Though the court ultimately allowed the condonation plea, it criticised the state’s lack of urgency in challenging adverse trial court orders. “When the state delays in challenging orders which may adversely affect the victim’s case, such as an order of discharge, it is not merely a procedural lapse but a setback to the victim’s pursuit of justice. Such delay may, in effect, prejudice the victim’s right to a fair and complete adjudication of the allegations, eroding their faith in the system meant to protect them.”

Justice Sharma, however, stressed the need for systemic reform. “The state must ensure that institutional mechanisms are strengthened to track, monitor, and file appeals, revisions, etc. within the prescribed limitation period, and every stakeholder – from the investigating officer to the prosecutor to the administrative departments – discharges their role with a sense of responsibility and within a clearly defined time frame.” The court further ordered the state to frame and submit a policy addressing appeal delays within one month of receiving the order.

In its eight-page ruling, the court also cautioned over the repeated instances of inordinate delay on the state’s part, saying that such a liberal approach cannot be a shield for “systemic apathy” or “bureaucratic inefficiency”.

“While courts may, in appropriate cases, adopt a liberal approach, this cannot become a shield for systemic apathy or bureaucratic inefficiency,” justice Sharma said. “The administration of criminal justice cannot afford to be prejudiced by avoidable procedural lapses.”