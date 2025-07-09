Delhi: 2 labourers die after inhaling toxic gas during sewage maintenance in hospital

Two labourers died after inhaling toxic gas while carrying out maintenance work of a sewage treatment plant at the premises of a private hospital in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. A case of death by negligence has been registered at the Paschim Vihar East police station. (Representative file photo)

The labourers were working for a private firm which was given the annual maintenance contract (AMC) by the hospital authorities, the police said. The incident happened around 6:30pm.

A case of death by negligence has been registered at the Paschim Vihar East police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said that on Tuesday evening, the Paschim Vihar East police station received information from the hospital regarding two medico-legal certificates (MLCs) of two people.

Also Read: Brothers murder neighbour in presence of mother in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

“Acting promptly, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station along with some personnel reached the hospital, where Birjesh and Vikram, both residents of Uttar Pradesh were declared brought dead by the attending doctor. Initial investigation revealed that both individuals had fallen unconscious while engaged in maintenance of the carbon filter, which was being undertaken by the AMC contractor at Action Balaji Hospital,” said Sharma.

The DCP further said that the crime scene investigation team and forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the spot for thorough inspection and documentation, including scene photography. The bodies were later shifted to a government hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of law. The investigation is going on in the case,” he added.

The two labourers, who were identified by first names Brijesh (26), and Vikram (30), both originally from Uttar Pradesh. Since one of the two deceased person belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) and the two were allegedly engaged in manual scavenging, the police have also added relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and the Manual Scavengers and its Prohibition Act to the first information report (FIR), said a senior police officer familiar with the case, who asked not to be named.

“Investigators will probe the alleged negligence on the part of the hospital and the private company that was given the AMC that led to the deaths of the two labourers. They will also probe if the labourers were working without any safety gear, which is mandatory to be provided by their employers before asking them to carry out the risky jobs,” the senior officer added.