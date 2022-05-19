Delhi: 3 gangsters arrested after shoot-out in Wazirabad

New Delhi: Three alleged hitmen an interstate gang -- led by jailed gangsters Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Neeraj Bawana and Pravesh Maan -- were arrested after a brief shoot-out with the Delhi Police’s special cell team near Wazirabad flyover on the Outer Ring Road late on Wednesday night.

Delhi Police said that two of the accused and a sub-inspector part of the raiding team suffered a bullet injury each in their leg during the shootout.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh identified the arrested accused as Pawan Sehrawat (30), Ashua (21) and Gaurav Tyagi (27).

According to police, Sehrawat allegedly shot 10 bullets into the 55-year-old father of a jailed rival gang member, Kapil alias Kallu, in outer Delhi’s Khera Khurd village on May 7.The firing and murder was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene, said the DCP.

“The arrested men were planning a big attack on rival gang members and their families. Two sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols and 19 cartridges were recovered from them... Sehrawat was previously involved in nine cases of theft and robbery while Ashu has eight previous cases of attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and criminal intimidation registered in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said DCP Singh.

Police said Kapil belonged to the gang that was led by Jitender alias Gogi, who was shot dead inside a Rohini court room by two members of his rival gang, Tillu Tajpuriya.

The two shooters were also gunned down by the police team that was escorting Gogi to the courtroom. Gogi and Tillu had been in a rivalry for more than a decade and they fought over establishing supremacy in outer Delhi and taking command over the extortion rackets operating in the city. Their enmity had claimed nearly two dozen lives, including that of Gogi, but the rivalry continues. Gogi’s gang is presently led by his close aide, Deepak alias Boxer, who currently tops the Delhi Police’s list of most wanted gangsters, said a police officer.

After the murder of Kapil’s father 12 days ago, police identified the suspects as Sehrawat and Amit through CCTV footage from the area.

An investigator said that Sehrawat joined Tillu gang and was tasked to kill their rivals and families, and that Ashu, who jumped parole in March, was assisting Sehrawat in the job.

Around 11pm on May 18, DCP Singh said the team, through technical surveillance, located Sehrawat, Ashu and Tyagi near Wazirabad flyover and asked them to surrender. However, Sehrawat allegedly took out a pistol and fired bullets at the police party.

“Sub-inspector Vikram suffered a bullet injury to his left leg. Despite being hit, the sub-inspector showed bravery and returned fire along with other members of the team. Sehrawat and Ashu also sustained bullet injuries to their legs,” said DCP Singh, adding that all three were arrested and booked in a separate case of attempt to murder and firing on the police team.

