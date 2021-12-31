Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi adds 1,313 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 1.73%

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Railway Station, in Delhi, on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The national capital added 1,313 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, said the state government’s daily health bulletin, as daily infections jumped to their highest level since May 26.

The fresh infections came at a test positivity rate of 1.73%, as the statistic stayed over 1% for the second consecutive day.

Delhi has now added an average of 540 cases each day over the past week.

However, Delhi did not register any Covid-19 fatalities according to the Thursday bulletin, and a vast number of hospital beds in the city continue be vacant. This is in line with global trends, which show that the Omicron variant — which is likely fuelling Delhi’s ongoing surge — does not cause hospitalisations the same way the Delta variant did.

According to the state government’s Delhi Corona app, fewer than 500 hospital beds reserved to treat Covid-19 patients in the Capital are occupied, and over 27,500 are vacant.

Currently, over 3,000 people in the city are battling Covid-19, according to the state bulletin.

