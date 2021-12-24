Delhi adds 180 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike since June 16

Delhi on Friday saw a spike in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 180 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 1,442,813, according to the health department's bulletin.

Friday's case count has been the highest in more than six months. The Capital previously reported 212 cases on June 16.

Also Read| Doctors reveal how they have treated Omicron patients in Delhi

As many as 82 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have climbed to 1,416,928. No new death was reported and the toll remains unchanged at 25,103. The active cases, meanwhile, stand at 782.

On Thursday, the Capital reported 118 cases, 57 discharges and one death.

The health department's bulletin also said on Friday that more than 62,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which included 57,583 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,114 rapid antigen tests.

The containment zones in Delhi have increased to 207, the bulletin added.

Delhi is currently the second worst-hit state from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 with 67 cases so far. Twenty-three such patients have recovered from the variant.

Also Read| Stay at home, Delhi govt strengthening home isolation system: CM Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the government has made arrangements in view of the new variant by strengthening the home isolation system and conducting 300,000 tests daily.

Kejriwal said that Omicron is mild and there have been fewer hospitalisations and deaths. The chief minister added that the Delhi government is also prepared to handle 100,000 patients daily.

As cases of the new variant have been surging in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management (DDMA) banned all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year. However, the DDMA allowed all religious places to remain open for prayers with strict adherence to Covid-19 related protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing and sanitising hands.