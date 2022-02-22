Delhi adds 360 Covid cases to tally, less than 1% test positive

The Capital recorded fewer than 500 daily cases on Monday, for the first time in nearly two months, even as the test positivity rate dropped below 1% after a similar span, statistics that likely confirm the end of the city’s fifth Covid-19 wave.

Delhi added 360 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, according to the state’s daily health bulletin, the fewest since 331 on December 27 last year, and a sharp drop from the 570 cases that the city logged on Sunday

Monday’s fresh case count came amid a dip in tests, as Delhi collected just over 38,000 samples, a drop from over 54,000 a day ago. However, a fewer percentage of samples returned positive results on Monday as well, with the test positivity rate dipping from 1.04% on Sunday to 0.94% on Monday. This statistic fell below the 1% for the first since December 28 last year, after a gap of 55 days.

The active case count in Delhi continued its steady fall on Monday as well, dipping to 2,281 on Monday, from 2,545 on Sunday.

Senior officials of Delhi government’s health department said the Capital was in the last leg of the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave, adding that fresh infections tend to dip at a lower rate as a surge enters its final stages.

“When the cases start declining, the reduction is comparatively faster. For instance, in the first week of fall in cases, the decline would be as much as 20-30% every day, but after a few weeks, once the wave reaches the stage of stagnancy the fall is slow,” said a senior health official on Monday.

Delhi added 28,867 cases at the peak of the fifth wave of infections (on January 13). The test positivity rate peaked at 30.64%, a day later. However, the city’s health care infrastructure was never strained during the surge, with hospital bed occupancy not crossing 20% even at its peak.

Just 251 Covid-19 hospital beds were occupied on Monday, leaving over 98% (15,048) beds vacant.

Health experts confirmed that the Omicron wave had passed.

“This is the end of the wave. Now the government agencies should focus on maximising vaccinations, so that people have full protection before the next surge,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital.