Delhi: After poll test, before result, contestants rest

A day after voting concluded in the high-stakes Delhi elections, political leaders across parties took a rare break on Thursday, choosing to spending time with family, friends, and even their pets after weeks of relentless campaigning. Parvesh Verma rests at his home with his dog. (HT Photo)

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, contesting from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, visited Mathura and the Banke Bihari temple.

The Delhi health minister later shared a video on X of himself at the gym with the caption, “Election ends, back to old routine.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Parvesh Verma, who contested from the New Delhi seat against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, spent the day at home with his family and German Shepherd named Scotch.He also held a review meeting with party workers.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the BJP’s candidate from east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar seat, said he enjoyed quality time with his wife, children, and dog, Spock. “After hectic campaigning for more than 30 days, I spent the day with my wife Gurveen, sons Navjot Singh and Parminder Singh, daughter-in-law Anushka and dog Spock. It was so rejuvenating to share stories and laughter with the family,” said Lovely.

Satish Upadhyay, the BJP’s Malviya Nagar candidate, had a quiet day after weeks of activity. His wife, Arti Upadhyay, said he spent most of his time with family, friends, and their pet, only stepping out for a few meetings in the evening.

Vijender Gupta, the BJP’s Rohini candidate, also opted for a relaxed day at home after the intense month-long campaign.

Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit, contesting from the New Delhi seat, enjoyed his first lunch at home in over a month. He spent the day with his wife, daughter, and two dogs, also catching up with friends.

Abhishek Dutt, the Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar assembly seat, said he went for a relaxing head massage and haircut. “I’m watching a movie with my family,” he said. He was watching a movie starring Jim Carrey.

He added that he also met his friends and party workers after the movie to review post-poll activities.

Satish Luthra, the Congress candidate from the Shakur Basti assembly seat, spent some time relaxing with his family — but he also did not take an off day, said his son Shivang Luthra. “He spent his day collecting as much poll data possible from party workers to make sure that he is on track, he didn’t take a day off,” said Shivang Luthra.

As leaders took a breather, the focus now shifts to the results, which will determine their political fates.