Watch | Heavy rain and thunderstorm hit parts of Delhi and nearby areas

  • Delhi weather update: Gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km per hour would also occur over adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi, said in a statement on Monday.
Representational image.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 30, 2022 04:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) received heavy rainfall on Monday bringing down the temperature and providing relief from the searing heat.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi, said a while ago that thunderstorm and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km per hour would accompany the rain over adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds will also take place at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan), the weather department said.

The national capital has seen light to moderate rain along with gusty winds a day ago as well. Delhi and its surrounding areas have been receiving light rainfall once a while giving residents a reason to rejoice.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

