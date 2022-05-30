Watch | Heavy rain and thunderstorm hit parts of Delhi and nearby areas

Parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) received heavy rainfall on Monday bringing down the temperature and providing relief from the searing heat.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain lashes various parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Lodhi road & RK Ashram Marg) pic.twitter.com/p7jb0tt1J7 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi, said a while ago that thunderstorm and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km per hour would accompany the rain over adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds will also take place at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan), the weather department said.

The national capital has seen light to moderate rain along with gusty winds a day ago as well. Delhi and its surrounding areas have been receiving light rainfall once a while giving residents a reason to rejoice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON