Delhi cabinet clears proposal to set up State AYUSH Society

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to establish the Delhi State AYUSH Society (DSAS) under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) — a move aimed at strengthening the presence of traditional systems of medicine in the capital’s public healthcare network. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chairs a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Officials said the proposal has been sent to lieutenant governor VK Saxena for final approval. Once cleared, the society will be formally registered and operationalised as a nodal agency to manage all AYUSH-related activities in the city.

The society will be created under the Societies Registration Act and will be tasked with coordinating, implementing, and monitoring projects across Delhi in line with NAM’s objectives — which include the integration of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homeopathy into mainstream healthcare.

“By forming this society, we will be able to streamline AYUSH services in the capital and access more support under the central scheme,” a senior official said.

The National AYUSH Mission, launched by the Centre in 2014, is designed to promote traditional systems of medicine through dedicated wellness centres, awareness campaigns, and integration with existing government health facilities. One of its key goals is to give people more treatment choices by offering AYUSH services alongside conventional medicine at primary health centres, community health centres, and district hospitals.

NAM is funded through a centrally sponsored scheme, with the Centre covering 60% of the cost and the state contributing the rest. The funds can be used for infrastructure upgrades, medicine procurement, training, and outreach activities.

Several states — including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh — have already set up their own AYUSH societies to implement the mission on the ground.

Delhi currently has four AYUSH hospitals: the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College & Hospital in Karol Bagh, Nehru Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Defence Colony, Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan in Dabur Khera, and BR Sur Homoeopathic Hospital in Nanakpura.

Officials said the new society will allow for better coordination among these institutions and more efficient use of resources, while also helping the capital tap into funding and infrastructure offered under the national mission.