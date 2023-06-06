155 shops in Delhi approved to run 24x7

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted approval for 155 shops and commercial establishments in Delhi to operate 24x7, a move that is likely to boost the night time economy of the Capital. The files have been forwarded to lieutenant governor VK Saxena for a final stamp of approval, officials aware of the matter said.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted approval for 155 shops and commercial establishments in Delhi to operate 24x7, a move that is likely to boost the night time economy of the Capital.

With Tuesday’s decision, 523 shops and establishments in the city have been granted permission to operate round-the-clock in the last two years, a Delhi government official said.

“By approving 24x7 operations for a new batch of commercial applicants, the Delhi government aims to generate more job opportunities, safeguard the interests of workers, and contribute to the overall development of the local economy. This development is expected to have a positive impact on both businesses and consumers alike. The extended operational hours will also provide convenience to the residents of Delhi, who can now access essential goods and services round-the-clock,” the official said.

“Recognising the importance of creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, CM Arvind Kejriwal has taken proactive measures to encourage commercial activities and facilitate economic growth. After CM’s intervention, the Delhi government has also completely digitised the application process, bringing an end to inspector raj. Now, traders will not need to go to government offices, their applications will be processed within four weeks of being submitted along with verification and onsite inspection,” the government said in a statement.

The official quoted above said, “The file on permitting 155 additional shops and establishments to operate 24x7 has been sent to the LG for a decision on whether he would like to express a difference of opinion with the decision of the elected government.”

Shops and establishments in the Capital can legally operate 24x7 only when they are allowed exemptions under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954. These three sections collectively put restrictions on hiring night-shift employees, and impose related rules upon the opening and closing times as well as on holidays for commercial establishments.

To be granted an exemption to operate at night, the establishment concerned must give an application in the labour department, which sent to the elected government for approval, before being sent to the LG.

Saxena has been in favour of promoting Delhi’s night life, and in October 2022, Saxena had approved the applications of 314 establishments to operate 24x7, and had directed the departments concerned to speed up the approval process. He had also flagged that some of these applications were pending since 2016.

Subsequently, in April this year, he approved another batch of 55 applications from e-commerce and retail businesses to operate 24x7.