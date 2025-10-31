Delhi circle rate revision ‘may not be uniform’

New Delhi Currently, properties in Delhi are classified into eight categories — from “A” to “H”. (HT Archive)

Officials from the revenue department have called for a meeting over the next week to review the circle rate structure across various zones of the city, with senior officials saying that the revision in rates may not be uniform, with some likely to log rises and others, a dip, depending on the development and infrastructure of localities.

The revision will take place nearly after a decade, with suggestions sought from all stakeholders, including government departments, residents and industrial bodies, and other agencies. These will be discussed next week, officials said.

“We have received multiple suggestions regarding the revision of circle rates. We are also reviewing previous reports prepared by committees on circle rates, including comparison with other cities. Once the recommendations are ready, these will be reviewed by the chief minister,” an official said.

Currently, properties in Delhi are classified into eight categories — from “A” to “H”. The highest circle rate is ₹7.74 lakh per square metre, under category “A”, while the lowest is ₹23,280 per square metre, under category “H”.

However, officials pointed out that the level of development even within the same category often varies widely. For instance, both Vasant Vihar and Golf Links fall under the category “A”, as does Kalindi Colony. Yet, the quality of infrastructure, civic amenities and property value differ significantly among them. Despite this, the same circle rate applies across all three localities.

To address this inconsistency, the committee reviewing circle rates has recommended the creation of subcategories within the existing classification.

“There are noticeable disparities in development levels across almost all eight categories. We have proposed dividing each category into two or three sub-categories to fix circle rates that better reflect the market realities and infrastructure conditions of each area,” the official said.

If approved, this will be the first time Delhi’s circle rates vary within the same property category, aligning more closely with the actual value and livability of neighbourhoods, officials added.

The move follows directions issued by chief minister Rekha Gupta in June, instructing the revenue department to reassess and rationalise the Capital’s circle rates. A dedicated committee was constituted to study the matter and seek public feedback. Over the past few months, the department has also invited suggestions from residents.

“We received a very positive response from the public. Many citizens highlighted disparities between the official circle rates and the real conditions of properties in their localities. The committee’s recommendations are based on these inputs,” the official said.

Officials said the meeting scheduled for next week will finalise the framework for category-based and subcategory-based rate adjustments. Once approved, the revised circle rates will be notified after the Delhi Cabinet’s approval.

Circle rates for residential areas in Delhi were last increased a decade ago in 2014. Circle rates for agricultural land were last fixed in 2008, during the tenure of Sheila Dikshit. Since then, there have been repeated demands to increase the circle rate for agricultural land, but nothing has been done. This time, the government has directed revenue department officials to increase the circle rate for both categories.