Delhi CM launches new initiative for NDMC schools

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) educational initiative, “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, at Talkatora Stadium on Thursday. The initiative includes the introduction of a new curriculum for NDMC school students. CM Rekha Gupta at the launch of NDMC's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' campaign and a felicitation ceremony for teachers in New Delhi. (PTI)

“The initiative emphasized Indian philosophies and the Guru-Shishya model, yoga and wellness education, and learning in natural surroundings, along with environmental stewardship and nature-based learning,” said the CM.

She added,“Under the new curriculum, we are not only teaching development but also heritage - ensuring our students connect life values with cultural values and grow into great personalities for the nation.”

Vice Chairman NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who was present at the event, said,“The first objective will be to help in furthering the thinking and idea of a developed India of the Prime Minister. Under the “Vikas Bhi Aur Virasat Bhi”, new courses have been included from Panch Pran, Learning from Nature, Yoga, and the Indian Knowledge Tradition.”

The CM also felicitated 15 teachers from Atal Adarsh and Navyug schools, in recognition of their contributions to education. A booklet explaining the pedagogical approach of the initiative was also released. Delhi Public Works Department Parvesh Verma, Member of Parliament from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, and Chairperson NDMC Keshav Chandra were also present at the event, along with heads of NDMC schools, teachers, and students.