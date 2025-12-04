Delhi CM reviews pollution; orders FIR against negligent agencies

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday issued stern instructions to all government agencies in the city, warning that any lapse in anti-pollution measures – dust control, construction waste management and road maintenance – will invite not just heavy penalties, but also criminal action against officials found responsible. CM has authorised the DPCC to fine both government bodies and private entities found violating anti-pollution norms.

At a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta told departments that the government “will not hesitate to fix accountability” within its own machinery to ensure visible improvement on the ground. In cases of negligence, she said, FIRs will be lodged against government departments and heads of departments will be held personally liable.

The warning comes amid one of the most toxic stretches of winter in recent years. Of the 33 days since November began, Delhi has recorded “very poor” air (AQI 300-400) or worse on 30 days, underscoring the urgency behind CM Gupta’s directives.

Gupta has authorised the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to aggressively challenge and fine both government bodies and private entities found violating anti-pollution norms, according to officials aware of the meeting.

“DPCC will be filing FIRs against departments involved in unauthorised road-cutting or delayed repairs. Department heads will be personally answerable. All potholes must be identified, repaired and geo-tagged with photographs uploaded within 72 hours. No government or private agency will be spared if it fails in its duty towards pollution mitigation,” Gupta said.

The meeting was attended by Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chief secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials from Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), NBCC, the power department, DUSIB and other key agencies. Each was given specific directions on how to address dust, debris and road-related pollution sources.

PWD has been instructed to prioritise repairs across its 1,400-km road network, where broken surfaces and temporary patches often become dust emitters. DDA has been directed to improve sanitation along its roads, clear debris from vacant plots and expedite the transfer of markets to MCD to ensure coordinated upkeep.

Public transport infrastructure has also come under scrutiny. The chief minister asked DMRC to level and smoothen road stretches beneath elevated corridors, where poorly restored surfaces contribute significantly to dust. “Clean, green and dust-free roads are the most crucial and immediate component of our anti-pollution strategy,” Gupta said.

Environment minister Sirsa briefed the chief minister on the enhanced monitoring capabilities of the Green Delhi App, now integrated with the city’s Green War Room. The platform is being upgraded to detect potholes, brown patches and dust hotspots in real time. Sirsa added that a six-month “dust-free Delhi” action plan is being finalised for the city’s most vulnerable zones.

He said strict enforcement will be taken against vehicles below BS-IV standards, while e-autos will be prioritised to strengthen last-mile connectivity and push more commuters toward the Metro. Mist-spray dust-suppression systems, which have shown encouraging results in pilot locations, will be expanded across the city.

For MCD’s 8,000-km road network, the government has set a tight deadline to eliminate potholes and reduce dust. Officials said over 1,000 vacuum-based litter pickers and 100 mechanical sweepers will be deployed in the next 45 days. Work on clearing Delhi’s major landfill sites will also be scaled up.

Construction sites – one of the largest contributors to localised pollution – have been instructed to install proper fencing, comply with dust-control norms within 48 hours, and expect punitive action if found in violation.