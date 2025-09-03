Delhi CM’s public hearings set to resume with tighter security

More women officers in plain clothes will be deployed as part of tighter security measures to protect Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, police officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday, as she restarts her weekly public interaction on Wednesday after she was attacked by a man at the previous such gathering at her camp office in Civil Lines last month. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (X-Rekha Gupta)

The chief minister’s security was upgraded immediately after the attack on August 20 that raised questions about security lapses.

A weekly scheduled interface, called a Jan Sunwai, the following week was cancelled. While no reason was issued, officials from the chief minister’s office said that Gupta was busy with other public engagements ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, a day before the public interaction was scheduled.

Besides the plainclothes women officers, a van with facial recognition system (FRS) will be deployed to scan people entering the venue for the Jan Sunwai, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia. Senior officials will be present on the ground, the DCP added.

A police officer aware of the CM’s security update added that her all-woman personal security officers (PSO) team, which was allocated to her when he became CM, now has a mix of both male and female guards.

“We have now assigned six armed guards and other PSOs. These PSOs will also be men now. We have to ensure a mix of mobile and static guards stay in place. Her inner security, which will be at her residence, office, at all events, will now include male PSOs.” said police officials, who asked not to be identified.

A day after the attack, Gupta announced that she will hold public hearings not only at her residence but in every assembly constituency in Delhi. “I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhi’s people. Every moment of my life and every fibre of my being is dedicated to Delhi. Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi,” she wrote on X.

When Gupta was appointed as Delhi chief minister in February this year, she was given Z security arrangements with over 22 personnel, commandos and static guards. Her security arrangements were later upgraded to Z plus with more than 55 security personnel. In both cases, her personal security was handled by female guards who were often spotted around her. The male guards would be stationed at a distance, said the police.

The centre had assigned Gupta’s security to CRPF after the assault but withdrew it within two days.

Her current security team has over 55 personnel and has been divided into layers and will provide protection at all times, police said.

After the attack two weeks ago, Delhi Police arrested Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya (41), and booked him for attempted murder and criminal conspiracy along with his friend Md Tehseen. The duo are from Rajkot, Gujarat and were allegedly upset over a Supreme Court order on street dogs.