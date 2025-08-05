Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Delhi Congress protest against eviction of slum dwellers

ByVarun Bhandari
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 06:26 am IST

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav alleged that nearly 15,000 families were reportedly evicted without prior notice or rehabilitation by the BJP-led government.

On the first day of the Monsoon session, Congress workers, led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav, surrounded the Delhi Assembly on Monday and protested against the eviction of slum dwellers and demolition of over 3,000 slum clusters. Yadav alleged that nearly 15,000 families were reportedly evicted without prior notice or rehabilitation by the BJP-led government.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba takes part in Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's protest against the BJP-led state government in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
“For the decisive fight to protect the rights of slum dwellers, Congress workers will brave every challenge boldly and are not afraid of the dictatorial police of the BJP,” Yadav said

The protesters, including senior leaders like former MPs Sandeep Dikshit and Alka Lamba, allegedly faced water cannons and barricades. Yadav accused the BJP of breaking pre-election promises to provide housing, saying, “PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders made hollow promises to secure votes. Their real agenda is to push the poor out of Delhi.”

Yadav said that Congress has made efforts in the past, such as in-situ rehabilitation in Kalkaji and Ashok Vihar, and criticised the AAP for neglecting slum dwellers during its tenure. “The AAP stopped pensions, ration cards, and did not do anything to protect the slums following a court order to evict those living along railway lines,” he said.The protesters said they are against further evictions without resettlement.

Follow Us On