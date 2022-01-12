Delhi cops hunt for phone snatching suspect in ‘green jacket’, arrest him after 5 days

For five days (from January 2 to January 7), police in north Delhi kept a lookout for a specific suspect --a well-built young man who wore a black cap and a green jacket, based on the statements of two men who had their phones snatched.

“After looking at the CCTV camera footage of both incidents, we came to the conclusion that the same person was involved in both cases,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

After watching footage from at least 100 CCTV cameras in parts of north Delhi, especially Civil Lines and Tis Hazari court area, the police finally arrested the man, 27-year-old Faraz Rehman on January 7, who was still wearing the green jacket.

Rehman told the police he considered the green jacket his lucky charm.

DCP Kalsi said, “He thought he would not be arrested for the crimes if he wore the green jacket. We recovered eight stolen phones from his possession. After stealing a phone, he would visit nearby railway stations and bus terminals to sell it. He would claim to be in financial trouble and tell his buyers that he had to sell the phone quickly.”

Narrating the sequence of the incidents that led to his arrest, police said, that on January 2, an ambulance driver filed a complaint about a man on a scooter who snatched his phone near the Bhairon Baba Mandir in Civil lines. While police were probing this case, another snatching was reported on January 4. This time, a daily wager said that around 9.30am, when he was crossing St Stephens Road, a biker snatched his cell phone.

“We formed a special team and started looking at CCTV cameras. After looking at footage from over 100 cameras, the trail of the suspect ended at Jama Masjid. We did not give up. The police team came to the conclusion that the same person was involved in both the snatching cases...Finally on January 7, we received a tip about the suspect. Around 10pm on January 7, we arrested him from Tikona park, Mori gate,” said DCP Kalsi.

Snatching is one of the most common crimes across the city. At the Delhi police control, every hour, officials manning the 112 helpline receive at least six calls from citizens who are victims of Delhi’s infamous snatchers. In 2019, the police control room received 56,937 distress calls complaining of snatching; in 2020, the number was 24,756