A 37-year-old man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing a retired Reserve Bank of India official inside his house in New Delhi’s Mandir Marg area on Sunday evening. The accused told police that they killed the 63-year-old man after he refused to lend them money. Delhi: Couple held for killing retd RBI staffer over refusal to lend money

The victim, Madhav Ram, was found dead at the residence with multiple stab injuries on Sunday. Police said while the body was discovered at 7.30 in the evening, the murder took place during morning or afternoon hours.

“It looked like the accused had known the victim and his family. He knew the man would be alone and his family was out for some work. There was no ransacking,” a senior police officer said.

CCTV footage of the neighbourhood were analysed. “Within a few hours, the accused were identified. One of the suspect was clearly seen roaming outside the victim’s house on Sunday morning. On the basis of the investigation, the accused were held,” said DCP (new Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

The accused are identified as Azad Hussain, a tailor and resident of Gole Market, and his wife Rubina.

During interrogation, police said Azad admitted to the murder. “He told us that he had asked the man many times to lend some money but Ram refused. On Sunday, he again went there and asked for money. When Ram denied, he killed him. We found that his wife Rubina washed the blood-stained clothes of Azad in an attempt to destroy evidence. She hid information related to the crime,” said the DCP.

Police said both the husband and wife have been booked for murder.