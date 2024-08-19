Delhi court discharges Maltese citizen accused of PMLA in Ratul Puri probe

A Delhi court on Monday dropped the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) charges against a Maltese citizen accused in Moser Baer India bank fraud probe, saying that there is “no iota of legally admissible evidence against him to go for trial”. The ED probe stemmed out from an August 2019 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation. (Representational image)

Moser Baer was promoted by Ratul Puri, businessman nephew of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a banker - Nitin Bhatnagar, on August 22 last year at the Delhi airport. It alleged that Bhatnagar, a Maltese citizen, had “facilitated” opening of a bank account for a company called Pristine River Investments Ltd in the Bank of Singapore, as he was its relationship manager and was actively involved in laundering proceeds of crime for the benefit of Ratul Puri.

The ED probe stems out from an August 2019 first information report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) where it was alleged that the company Moser Baer India Ltd (MBIL) and its promoters allegedly cheated and defrauded the loan taken from the Central Bank of India to the tune of ₹354.51 crore. Both the CBI and the ED had booked Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri and mother Nita (Kamal Nath’s sister).

Appearing for Bhatnagar, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa argued in the court that he was working in Dubai and all the transactions had taken place there; his role was limited to that of a relationship branch, and he was acting in professional capacity. Pahwa further contended that no documents have been placed on record (by ED) to demonstrate that Bhatnagar had the requisite mens rea.

Ordering Bhatnagar’s discharge under PMLA in the case, special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi said in his order - “It cannot be said accused may have committed the offence i.e. to say matter should go to the trial. That is to say, prosecution has failed to make out a prima facie case for framing of charges qua this accused, for which he was being prosecuted by filing the prosecution complaint. If there is no suspicion, then why should accused go through rigours of trial all the way.”

“When there is no iota of legally admissible evidence against him to go for trial, doing so would be itself violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, as the same cannot be said to be the procedure established by law,” the court observed.

Agreeing with Pahwa’s arguments, the court observed that Bhatnagar was only working as relationship manager in the Bank of Singapore and he was not controlling any of the corporate entities involved in any of the transactions.

“There was no instrument or device or any amount of clairvoyance by which he could have known, what he was dealing with was soiled or dirty money or crime money. The accused was not a Nostradamus to have known that same was crime money. The accused was not any director, promoter, employee, family member of the promoters, directors to have known that the said persons were siphoning off money to different entities and were taking it to Dubai and other places to launder the same, nor the accused was named in the predicate offence / FIR in any capacity,” the court said in its order.

The court also underlined that the transactions took place in 2012-23 while the predicate offence (CBI case) was filed in the matter in 2019, so Bhatnagar had no way to have known that it was laundered money he was dealing with.

“This way, no international transactions can take place between two individuals or two corporate entities, which would be detrimental to the international trade and commerce, as neither party would be in a position to know that the transaction he was doing was emanating out of laundered money,” the judge said.