Delhi court issues show cause notice to police in case over Sushil Ansal’s passport

A local court on Monday issued show cause to the Delhi Police for allegedly making misleading statements regarding the sanction to prosecute real estate baron Sushil Ansal for purported fraud while getting his passport renewed.

Sushil, with his brother Gopal Ansal, are currently serving a seven-year-jail term for tampering with the evidence in the main Uphaar fire tragedy case.

Chief metropolitan magistratre Dr Pankaj Sharma issued notice to the investigating officer (IO) of the case on an application moved by the complainant, alleging that the Delhi L-G had already accorded the requisite sanction on September 16 last year, which was communicated to the DCP headquarters the same day.

The complainant and Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy informed the court that conflicting details had come out from the reply of an RTI application filed by her on February 14, 2022.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the AVUT, pointed out that the charge sheet filed in the court was only under section 177, 181 of IPC and 12 of Passport Act, whereas the draft charge sheet filed with the office of the LG on May 22, 2020 was under sections 420, 177, 181, 192, 197 of IPC and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

The police had earlier told the court in its charge sheet that Ansal played a fraud on authorities by concealing information about criminal cases pending against him while getting his passport renewed.

In its 8-page final report, police had claimed that Ansal misled the government authority on oath that he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings by any court. The matter will be heard next on March 4.