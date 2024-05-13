Delhi doctor murder: House help working for 24 years main accused, 3 held so far

New Delhi, The Delhi Police team probing the recent brutal murder of an elderly doctor in southeast Delhi have identified house help who had been working with his family for 24 years as the main conspirator. HT Image

The police said they have arrested the house help, Basanti, and her aides Akash Joshi and Himanshu in connection with the murder.

Basanti, who is in her early sixties, had beforehand shown her associates the inside of the house through video calls using a messenger application for smooth execution of the crime, the police said.

Yogesh Chandra Paul, a 63-year-old physician, was found dead in his home in Jangpura Extention on May 10.

According to police, the accused beat up Paul, gagged him and tied him to a chair. They dragged the chair with Paul tied to it to the kitchen where they hit him on the head with a blunt object and strangulated him with a dog leash.

The accused had locked Paul's two dogs in the bathroom. They then ransacked the house before fleeing, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo said, "Basanti, who is the mastermind of this murder, used to video call her associates to show them the inside of the house. Her aides already knew how the house of the doctor looked from inside and where they could execute their plan,"

The DCP asserted that the identity verification of domestic helps is an important step for everyone.

The police said the family members of Paul never suspected Basanti as she had been working with their family for the last 24 years.

While Basanti and two of her aides have been arrested, hunt for at least five others is underway in connection with the doctor's murder, they said.

"Basanti's friend Varsha, Bheem, Vishwaroop Sai and two Nepal citizens are still on the run and we are suspecting that they have managed to cross the Nepal border. We have formed different teams who are working round the clock and the rest of the accused will be arrested soon," Deo said.

Describing the incident, the DCP said, "After his wife first noticed the body in kitchen, she informed the police about the matter and teams reached the spot. We checked the CCTV footage and later got to know that six people came out of his house in batches of two."

"After the incident, Basanti was missing and our team arrested her first, She broke down during interrogation and revealed the entire matter," he said.

The officer further said that the doctor left from his clinic and reached his home around 1.40 pm on Friday.

"CCTV footage confirmed that he was trailed by two people who also entered the house and later four more people in two different groups. Investigation revealed that the suspects stayed in a hotel in Delhi. They were carrying out reccee of the area from May 5 and killed the doctor on May 10. Our teams are working round the clock and rest of the accused will be arrested soon," said the DCP.

