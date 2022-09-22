Delhi draft Master Plan 2041 may be notified by April 2023

The draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041), which was put in the public domain in June 2021, is likely to be notified by April next year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed the Supreme Court.

After additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati gave the apex court the cut-off dates for final approval and notification of the draft, a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka in its September 13 order said, “Even though the dates given are tentative, we expect these dates to be strictly adhered to as the matter cannot remain in limbo for ad infinitum period of time. We are sure that final Master Plan would be published on or before 30.04.2023.”

As per the initial plan, the MPD-2041 was to come into effect from this year, but got delayed as the DDA is in the process of finalising key policies such as the Green Development Area (GDA) policy, and incorporate the suggestions/objections received from the public on the draft plan.

As per its submission in the apex court, the reworked MPD-2041 will be placed in the authority meeting, which is chaired by lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, in the first week of December.

Once approved by the authority, it will be sent to the Union ministry for housing and urban affairs (Mohua) for final notification by January 15, 2023.

The land-owning agency has been working on finalising key policies and necessary amendments have been proposed in the Delhi Development Act of 1957 by the Centre last month to facilitate the implementation of these policies on the ground. “Changes have been suggested in the Delhi Development Act, 1957 to facilitate the implementation of the land pooling policy, which was notified in 2018,” said a DDA official.

One of the key policies which are yet to be finalised is the GDA policy that is aimed at regulating development in villages in the greenbelt located on the outskirts of the city and regularisation of farmhouses. Earlier this month, the ministry of housing and urban affairs held a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the GDA policy, which will be notified along with the MPD-2041.

“We are in the process of finalising the plan. We have held detailed discussions on various policy provisions,” the DDA official said.

The MPD-2041 focuses on the regeneration of old areas (unauthorised colonies, urbanised villages), allowing mixed use development, providing affordable rental housing and small format housing, promoting walkability and non-motorised transport, development of green-blue (green spaces and waterfronts) infrastructure and corridors for sustainable development of the city.

The DDA has introduced new concepts and proposals to make Delhi a 24x7 city by promoting night-time economy and nightlife, increasing economic activities, allowing mixed development, especially in industrial areas, and ensuring planned development of urban extensions.

The draft plan was in the public space on June 9 last year, however the DDA had to extend the last date for comments to end-August, after several requests, citing the pandemic and consequent restrictions.