New Delhi, Five men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a shop in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and stealing multiple air conditioners and laptops along with cash, a police officer said on Saturday. Delhi: Five-member burglary gang busted

The accused have been identified as Md Azaz , Moenuddin , Irfan alias Kale , Sudhir alias Parantha , and Arman alias Totla , all residents of Sangam Vihar in Wazirabad, he said.

Two of them, Azaz and Irfan, are repeat offenders with prior criminal records, police said.

With the arrest, police claimed to have solved at least two burglary cases and recovered nine air conditioners and a motor pump from the accused.

"On April 11, the owner of a shop located in Dheerpur Nirankari Colony reported that his store was broken into during the previous night. The burglars decamped with 10 air conditioning units, two laptops, and ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 in cash," Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station. Police scanned CCTV footage and used local informers and technical surveillance to zero in on the culprits who were arrested, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the Mukherjee Nagar burglary and also revealed their role in another burglary reported at Burari police station.

Police recovered nine air conditioning units and a black motor pump from their possession. The officials said that five cases related to burglary, theft, and Arms Act violations are registered against Irfan, while Azaz has been previously involved in two cases of burglary.

Further investigation is underway to trace other stolen items and determine if the gang is linked to more unsolved thefts in the area, police said.

