Delhi girl who was stuck on steep ledge at metro station rescued by CISF

A video surfaced online on Monday of a girl clinging onto a ledge at a metro station in Delhi, with a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel promptly coming to her rescue and taking the girl to safety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CISF said the incident occurred at the Nirman Vihar metro station on Sunday evening at around 6 pm, when a local girl, aged around 10 years climbed onto the wall adjacent to the staircase of the metro station’s gate number 1.

In the video, the girl can be seen precariously clinging onto the iron grills while standing on a narrow ledge, onto which a CISF staff hops on and holds the girl with one hand while slowly moving towards the staircase. The CISF personnel then crosses a narrow column and hands the girl over to her family, who are standing on the staircase, with a drop of 15 to 20 feet visible underneath.

CISF personnel said the girl kept climbing using the iron grill, but she eventually got stuck at a height of around 20 feet from the ground and began to scream for help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our CCTV observer for the shift immediately noticed the girl and informed the quick reaction team to head to the spot. On receiving the information, Constable NK Nayak of the CISF acted promptly. He reached the area where the girl was stuck and took her to safety. She was later handed over to her mother, who had come to the metro station after hearing her cries,” said a CISF official.

According to the CISF, the incident occurred in the unpaid area of the metro station.