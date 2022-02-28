Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi girl who was stuck on steep ledge at metro station rescued by CISF
delhi news

Delhi girl who was stuck on steep ledge at metro station rescued by CISF

CISF personnel said the girl kept climbing using the iron grill, but she eventually got stuck at a height of around 20 feet from the ground and began to scream for help.
In the video, the girl can be seen precariously clinging onto the iron grills while standing on a narrow ledge, onto which a CISF staff hops on and holds the girl with one hand while slowly moving towards the staircase. (SCREENGRAB.)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A video surfaced online on Monday of a girl clinging onto a ledge at a metro station in Delhi, with a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel promptly coming to her rescue and taking the girl to safety.

CISF said the incident occurred at the Nirman Vihar metro station on Sunday evening at around 6 pm, when a local girl, aged around 10 years climbed onto the wall adjacent to the staircase of the metro station’s gate number 1.

In the video, the girl can be seen precariously clinging onto the iron grills while standing on a narrow ledge, onto which a CISF staff hops on and holds the girl with one hand while slowly moving towards the staircase. The CISF personnel then crosses a narrow column and hands the girl over to her family, who are standing on the staircase, with a drop of 15 to 20 feet visible underneath.

CISF personnel said the girl kept climbing using the iron grill, but she eventually got stuck at a height of around 20 feet from the ground and began to scream for help.

RELATED STORIES

“Our CCTV observer for the shift immediately noticed the girl and informed the quick reaction team to head to the spot. On receiving the information, Constable NK Nayak of the CISF acted promptly. He reached the area where the girl was stuck and took her to safety. She was later handed over to her mother, who had come to the metro station after hearing her cries,” said a CISF official.

According to the CISF, the incident occurred in the unpaid area of the metro station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP