Delhi government to begin ‘Spoken English’ courses to train students
To help individuals become fluent in English communication, the Delhi government is set to launch a course that will train students in ‘Spoken English’.
Sharing details about the initiative on Saturday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We often see that children from poor, lower middle-class, and middle-class families are not proficient in English. They are left behind in life and face challenges in securing a job since they are unable to speak properly in English,” said Kejriwal.
He said that while children were getting a good education in government schools, the Delhi government did not want them to lag behind other children with more facilities on other fronts. To help such children become fluent in English, the government is initiating a ‘Spoken English’ course which will be run by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. Students who have basic knowledge of English will be able to take admission to the course which will last for 3-4 months.
“The Delhi government is starting a program on Spoken English for students who have completed class 12 but are struggling to find a job since they are weak in English. In the first phase of the program, we will train around 1 lakh children in Spoken English across 50 centres. The number of centres will be scaled up gradually,” said Kejriwal.
The government is tying up with Macmillan and Wordsworth for the course and assessments will be carried out by Cambridge University. Evening and weekend courses will be available for those who might be doing part-time jobs, said the chief minister.
Youngsters in the 18-35 age bracket will be able to enroll for the course. The course fee will be free but the government will take a security deposit of ₹950 to ensure that students take the course seriously. Upon successful completion of the course, the security fee will be returned to the candidates. “This program will help our students in securing jobs and developing their personality,” said Kejriwal.
-
‘I love the way Lucknow is rooted in its khane ki parampara’
Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani is impressed with the blend of Lucknow's old-world charm and modernity, keeping alive the tradition of food culture. Ratnani feels every place needs to move to the future while carrying the traditions along. Chef and TV anchor recently went on a food trial during his stay. Next trip Ratnani has decided to focus on traditional home-kitchen experience.
-
#LucknowRains: Time for chai-pakora and bun!
After a long dry spell, as it started to rain in Lucknow since Wednesday, the change of weather has started drawing people back to street food. Seeing the good weather, we all friends living in Gomti Nagar extension decided to have stroll and enjoy some snacks. “Adding flavours to monsoon, we have added Bombay Street Menu which includes vada pao, dabeli, missal pav, sandwich, keema pav and chai.”
-
HC issues notice to Karnataka govt on petition against anti-conversion law
The High Court of Karnataka has issued notice to the state government in a petition challenging the anti-conversion ordinance brought in by the dispensation. The petition was filed by Delhi-based Evangelical Fellowship of India and the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights and heard by a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion law was passed through an ordinance.
-
'World wants to invest in Karnataka': BJP's swipe on KTR
The Karnataka BJP has taken a jibe at Telangana IT minister Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao (KTR) after Karnataka topped the NITI Aayog India Innovative Index for the third time in a row. The world wants to invest in Karnataka, KTR was told. In the latest edition of NITI Aayog India Innovative Index, Telangana, Haryana and Maharashtra stood in second, third and fourth places in the top states list after Karnataka.
-
In big relief for UP consumers, ₹7 power tariff slab gone. Check new rates
A 10 per cent reduction of electricity rates for consumers - under the ambit of Noida Power Company - have been announced. In a new notification, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission, stated that domestic BPL consumers in urban regions of the northern state will now pay ₹3 per unit for spending up to 100 units of electricity. In rural areas, however, the rate up to 100 units remains the same.
