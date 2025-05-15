New Delhi, The Delhi government has approved a tender of ₹49.83 lakh for the reconstruction of shops at Dilli Haat INA that were gutted in a massive fire last month, officials said on Thursday. Delhi govt approves ₹ 49.83 lakh tender for reconstruction of fire-gutted shops at Dilli Haat

The reconstruction work, which includes civil and electrical repairs, is expected to be completed within 45 days, they said.

On the night of April 30, a major fire broke out at Dilli Haat one of the national capital’s most popular open-air markets located opposite INA Market in South Delhi destroying around 25 to 30 shops and causing extensive damage to semi-permanent structures.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation has issued the tender for rebuilding the damaged shops and carrying out necessary alterations to minimise the risk of future fire incidents, officials said.

Among the total sanctioned amount of ₹49,83,055, ₹40,85,763 has been earmarked for civil work and ₹8,97,292 for electrical installations, they added.

According to the tender document, the reconstruction will include wiring for lighting, fans, exhausts, call bells and other essential electrical components. The civil work will include laying cement concrete for structural elements such as retaining walls, return walls, vertical supports and pilasters.

It will also include installation of aluminum doors and windows, fire-check doors, stainless steel doors, waterproofing treatments, textured paint, and safety railings, the officials said.

An official from Delhi Tourism said that shops destroyed in the fire will be rebuilt, while those with iron grilles will now be enclosed with brick walls to enhance fire safety and durability.

Since its inauguration in March 1994, Dilli Haat has served as a vibrant platform for artisans and craftspeople from across the country. Conceptualised as a modern version of a traditional village haat, the six-acre open-air complex offers cultural performances, regional cuisine, and handcrafted goods in a single space.

Originally built as part of a land reclamation initiative, Dilli Haat has evolved into a major cultural hub and livelihood source for artisans.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.