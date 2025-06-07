Delhi govt defines ‘emergency’ tree removal norms, issues SOP

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under Section 8 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994 — formally defining what qualifies as an ‘emergency’ in which trees may be pruned or felled without prior permission, and laying out compliance requirements to prevent misuse. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The move, Sirsa said, seeks to enable swift action in genuine cases of public risk while creating a transparent system. However, environmental groups warned that the provision has historically been misused to justify indiscriminate tree removal under vague pretexts.

To be sure, Section 8 of the DPTA mandates no tree shall be felled, removed, or disposed of without prior permission from the Tree Officer. However, it provides an exception for emergency cases – where a tree poses immediate danger to life, property, or traffic.In such situations, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), land-owning agencies, individuals or civic agencies may act without prior approval, provided they report the action to the tree officer within 24 hours. Sirsa on Friday said the government had defined the ”exceptions”, where immediate pruning or removal of tree may be warranted.

“For the first time, we have laid out clear parameters for what qualifies as an emergency — such as trees obstructing roads, bridges, drains, or sewer lines; damaging buildings or heritage structures; interfering with Metro or railway infrastructure; or those that are dead, dried, or leaning dangerously,” Sirsa said.

In such circumstances, Sirsa said the agency concerned, RWA or individual may take immediate remedial action but must furnish evidence without delay.

“This must be reported within 24 hours by uploading photographs from at least three different angles, geo-coordinates, a written justification for the action, and post-action images on the DPTA e-Forest portal,” the minister said.

He added that tree officers will treat such submissions as valid compliance under the law. “They are also empowered to initiate action on their own if similar threats are observed during inspections or field visits.”

While Section 8 is not new to the DPTA, this is the first time the government has formally codified its application through an SOP. Sirsa emphasised that the objective is to strike a balance between public safety and environmental responsibility.

“We are committed to protecting both — our people and our trees. These SOPs ensure that urgent action is not delayed in genuine emergencies, while creating a transparent and accountable system to prevent misuse. Any violation or attempt to exploit these provisions will invite strict legal consequences,” he said.

Environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari said that while the SOP may seem balanced on paper, Section 8 has long served as a loophole for indiscriminate pruning and felling. “We’ve seen overhanging branches conveniently labelled as hazards. Once again, the emphasis is on removal rather than revival,” she said, urging the government to invest instead in tree ambulances and better care. “Most trees in the city remain concretised and are still choking,” she added.