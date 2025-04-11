New Delhi, The Delhi government has formed quick reaction teams in each districts for timely pruning and removal of fallen branches and trees during the rainy season to prevent disruption in electricity supply and traffic issues. Delhi govt forms QRTs to deal with fallen trees, branches during rainy season

The QRTs will include personnel from the revenue department, MCD, NDMC, forest department and power discoms, and work on 24x7 basis in three shifts, said an order issued by the Home department.

During the rainy season, fallen branches and trees often cause disruption in electricity supply and also cause traffic jams.

The decision to form quick reaction teams was taken in a recent coordination committee meeting chaired by the chief secretary.

The teams will work under the aegis of District Disaster Management Authority in each of the 11 revenue districts in Delhi.

Each QRT team will be under the direct supervision of the SDM concerned who will be the nodal officer for the purpose.

The order laid down a standard operating procedure according to which information about the uprooted trees and fallen branches received on the toll free number 112 will be passed on by the concerned station house officer to the SDM and the QRT concerned and guide the team to the location.

The DDMA will arrange necessary tools and equipment to ensure that each QRT will have a dedicated vehicle equipped with necessary tools safety gear, communication devices, navigation facilities for cutting trees and lifting it.

The QRTs will also undertake preventive measures like pruning of trees, removal of dead and rotting trees and branches that could fall and cause injury or damage and disconnect power lines during severe thunderstorm, the order said.

The teams will be positioned at the respective DM office premises and will operate in shifts of eight hours each to ensure uninterrupted emergency response on 24x7 basis, it said.

The SDM will submit a fortnightly report on the performance of QRT to the Revenue headquarters. The order will be effective with immediate effect and remain in operation till September 15, it added.

