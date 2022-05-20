Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt hikes DA for daily wage workers by 500 a month

Providing relief to the economically weaker sections currently reeling under high inflation, the Delhi government on Friday raised the dearness allowance (DA) for daily wave workers which will effectively increase the minimum wage in the national capital by ₹500 per month
Published on May 20, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Providing relief to the economically weaker sections currently reeling under high inflation, the Delhi government on Friday raised the dearness allowance (DA) for daily wave workers which will effectively increase the minimum wage in the national capital by 500 per month.

With the latest revision in the dearness allowance, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been raised from 16,064 to 16,506. Similarly, the wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from 17,693 to 18,187 a month, and that of skilled labourers from 19,473 to 20,019 a month. The changes will be applicable retrospectively, from April 1, 2022, said a Delhi government statement.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia described the increase as a “big step taken in the interest of the labour class in the wake of high inflation”.

“The Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance for unskilled working classes in the capital. The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government. These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and the working-class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the current pandemic. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs,” said Sisodia.

While it is relatively easier for labourers engaged on daily basis and on contract in the organised sector to get the revised wages, labourers engaged in the unorganised sector find it difficult to get the revised wages immediately after it comes into effect.

Sisodia said people employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowance.

Additionally, the minimum wages for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been revised.The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been increased from 17,693 to 18,187 and for matriculate employees, from 19,473 to 20,019. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from 21,184 to 21,756.

Sisodia stated minimum wages in Delhi are among the highest in the country. “Delhi government is constantly revising the dearness allowance every six months, to provide respite to all workers from the inflation,” said Sisodia.

