Delhi govt hikes DA for daily wage workers by ₹500 a month
Providing relief to the economically weaker sections currently reeling under high inflation, the Delhi government on Friday raised the dearness allowance (DA) for daily wave workers which will effectively increase the minimum wage in the national capital by ₹500 per month.
With the latest revision in the dearness allowance, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been raised from ₹16,064 to ₹16,506. Similarly, the wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from ₹17,693 to ₹18,187 a month, and that of skilled labourers from ₹19,473 to ₹20,019 a month. The changes will be applicable retrospectively, from April 1, 2022, said a Delhi government statement.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia described the increase as a “big step taken in the interest of the labour class in the wake of high inflation”.
“The Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance for unskilled working classes in the capital. The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government. These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and the working-class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the current pandemic. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs,” said Sisodia.
While it is relatively easier for labourers engaged on daily basis and on contract in the organised sector to get the revised wages, labourers engaged in the unorganised sector find it difficult to get the revised wages immediately after it comes into effect.
Sisodia said people employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowance.
Additionally, the minimum wages for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been revised.The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been increased from ₹17,693 to ₹18,187 and for matriculate employees, from ₹19,473 to ₹20,019. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from ₹21,184 to ₹21,756.
Sisodia stated minimum wages in Delhi are among the highest in the country. “Delhi government is constantly revising the dearness allowance every six months, to provide respite to all workers from the inflation,” said Sisodia.
-
Underground tanks used to store hooch discovered in SGNP
Mumbai: The forest department on Friday uncovered at least four large underground tanks that were being used to store illicit liquor amid various encroachments from inside the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), a protected area. The forest department had previously run into conflicts with encroachers in the region. A few days before that, a forest guard had also been beaten up in the nearby Filterpada settlement.
-
Shivraj Puri, the prime accused in ₹400-crore major fraud no more
Gurugram: Shiv Raj Puri, the 46-year-old alleged mastermind behind the ₹400 crore Citibank fraud of 2010, died on Thursday morning undergoing tuberculosis (TB) treatment in Delhi. Puri was lodged in Bhondsi jail from November 15, 2020, for other cases of fraud. Puri worked as relationship manager at Citibank, in DLF Phase 2. In his early 30s, Puri started siphoning money, the frequency of which increased after 2009. People fell prey and started investing.
-
Maharashtra reports over 300 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Mumbai: The state's caseload continues to rise with the addition of 311 Covid-19 infections on Friday. This is the third consecutive day when the state has reported more than 300 cases which pushed the overall tally to 7,879,843. The active caseload in the state is steadily surging and presently stands at 1,761 after 270 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. A marginal spurt in daily cases started in the state last month.
-
Ludhiana MC to approve projects keeping available funds in mind: Mayor Balkar Sandhu
The municipal corporation during a meeting with finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of MC, at mayor Balkar Sandhu's camp office near Rose Garden on Friday evening, has decided to approve projects keeping available funds in mind. Over 300 resolutions regarding the development works were tabled during the meeting. Mayor directed MC additional commissioners Aaditya Dachawal and Rishipal Singh to prioritise the development works and make a list of the same before the next F&CC meet.
-
2 arrested for bid to extort businessman
Mumbai: The police has arrested two men for assaulting a Kandivali-based businessman and extorting ₹10 lakh by threatening to file a rape case against him with the help of their female accomplice. According to the police, the 47-year-old victim who resides in Siddharth Nagar at Kandivali west was acquainted with one of the accused, Irfan Ramzaan Shaikh, through his business transactions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics