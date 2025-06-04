Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Delhi govt hospitals undergo checks to improve service quality

ByRidhima Gupta
Jun 04, 2025 06:43 AM IST

Each visit comprises a 30-minute walk-through followed by a presentation by the hospital’s medical superintendent or director

All Delhi government hospitals are undergoing an inspection drive aimed at overhauling infrastructure and improving service delivery, senior officials aware of the exercise said on Tuesday.

(Representative image) The inspections are focussing on evaluating patient care, cleanliness, signage, access to drinking water, toilets, lighting, and overall hospital infrastructure (Getty Images)
The assessment, which began on May 21, is being conducted across 28 government-run hospitals following a directive from the Delhi health department. Officials said this is one of the most comprehensive review of public healthcare facilities in the Capital in recent years.

The inspections are focussing on evaluating patient care, cleanliness, signage, access to drinking water, toilets, lighting, and overall hospital infrastructure. Officials said the exercise is part of a broader push to enhance accountability and bring Delhi’s public health services up to standard.

Each hospital has been assigned to one of four inspection teams led by senior officials from the health and family welfare (H&FW) department, including secretary Nikhil Kumar, special secretaries Danish Ashraf, Tapasya Raghav, and Kinny Singh, and supported by deputy secretaries.

Major hospitals covered include Lok Nayak, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, GB Pant, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and GTB Hospital, along with 23 others.

Each visit comprises a 30-minute walk-through followed by a presentation by the hospital’s medical superintendent or director. Deputy secretaries have been tasked with coordinating directly with hospital heads and submitting daily inspection reports.

Officials said the review is designed to identify gaps in care and amenities and recommend targeted improvements to strengthen Delhi’s public health infrastructure.

Wednesday, June 04, 2025
