New Delhi, Complying with a high court order, the Delhi government has rolled out a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure for managing bomb threats in schools that includes a raft of measures like installing CCTV cameras, making evacuation plans and holding regular safety audits and mock drills. Delhi govt issues SOP for handling bomb threats in schools

Designed by the Directorate of Education , the protocol has a four-tier strategy focusing on prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery.

It aims to instill a culture of preparedness and vigilance while ensuring a swift and coordinated response during emergencies, the DoE said.

To maintain transparency and accountability, schools are now required to submit a monthly safety checklist to their respective district authorities, it said.

The SOP also includes strict warnings against hoax threats and mentions that legal action will be taken against those responsible for false alarms. This applies to students, parents and the staff.

The step is significant as more than 200 schools in Delhi received bomb threats in 2024-25 that turned out to be hoax.

According to a statement from DoE, the SOP was drafted following directions from the Delhi High Court and is aligned with national safety guidelines. It takes immediate effect and applies to all schools in the capital including government, government-aided, minority-run, and recognised unaided private institutions.

"Each school must create its own threat management plan tailored to its layout and resources," it stated.

The SOP also emphasised the need for regular safety audits, structured staff training, and awareness campaigns to prepare students and parents for possible emergency situations.

The department in its SOP has instructed the principals and schools to form School Safety Committees, overseeing routine mock drills, ensuring emergency kits are maintained, and coordinating evacuation routes.

The SOP has mentioned the seamless coordination with emergency services like Delhi Police, fire service and the traffic police.

"Schools are required to maintain updated building layouts, install CCTV cameras, and secure their perimeters to assist police and fire personnel during threat assessments and evacuation," the statement stated.

The collaboration extends to identifying emergency holding areas in advance and conducting drills simulating real-life threat scenarios in partnership with Delhi Police and the Fire Department, it read.

Recognising the unique vulnerabilities of some students, the SOP includes clear directives for the evacuation of Children with Special Needs .

"Schools must prepare a separate evacuation plan that ensures no child is left behind during an emergency," it stated.

This includes assigning trained staff members to support CWSN and conducting specific mock drills to test the plan's effectiveness, it added.

To maintain transparency and accountability, schools are now required to submit a monthly safety checklist to their respective district authorities, it stated.

The checklist will include the status of drills, safety equipment, and updates to emergency contact lists, it said.

Parents are urged to keep their contact information updated, remain aware of the school's safety plans, and refrain from spreading rumours during emergencies, it said.

Delhi Police and Fire Services have been assigned defined responsibilities under the SOP. While the police will take the lead in evaluating threats, securing the premises, and coordinating searches, the fire department will assist with fire control and evacuation protocols, it stated.

The Delhi High Court had on November 14 2024, directed authorities to develop a comprehensive action plan with a detailed SOP in the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.